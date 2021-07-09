The New “Gossip Girl” Is Nostalgic Fun, But Not Much More

When it premiered in 2007, the original Gossip Girl felt juicy and daring — almost dangerous. (Granted, I was a teenager myself at the time.) Sex! Drugs! Lavish, reckless spending! The CW’s inside look at the private lives of Manhattan’s underage elite scandalized kids and parents alike.



Now it’s over a decade later, and there’s no shortage of titillation on television. Nor is there a shortage of television, period — we’ve all got plenty to watch. So why an HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot, and why now?

Joshua Safran, who was an executive producer and writer on the original series, reprised Gossip Girl for 2021 with the goal of telling a story “more authentically for our time,” he recently told Vanity Fair. “It was very important, if you’re doing a show about power and privilege, to actually look at how that affects all people, whether you’re queer, whether you’re Black, whether you’re older — that’s really what we wanted Gossip Girl to do this time around, because Gossip Girl herself is the great leveler.”

Ah, OK. We’ve got yet another case of a reboot attempting to atone for the sins of an original show. But much like a more socially conscious version of The L Word scored political points at the expense of a good time, the new Gossip Girl is way too concerned with rehabilitating its mean teens, rather than just letting them screw around and run amok in Manhattan. Being more progressive in casting also doesn’t easily translate to the show at large — it’s still about the vanity and exclusiveness of the ultra-wealthy, after all. What results from trying to refurbish a series about privileged rich kids is a tonal mismatch about bitchy capitalists who just so happen to be browner and queerer than their predecessors. It’s confusing, it’s contrived, and most of all, it’s just kinda boring. I wouldn’t say I had a bad time watching — there’s some fun to be had here! — but man, I just wish it was better.

One of the few surprising steps taken by the writers is to introduce our new Gossip Girl right off the bat. “We’re their last hope,” English teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) tells her private school colleagues in the pilot, bemoaning their students’ insatiable hunger for power and influence. “We’re supposed to send them out of here Barack Obamas instead of Brett Kavanaughs.” Turns out that this isn’t really a reboot at all, but a continuation of the original Gossip Girl story: Kate and her fellow teachers find Gossip Girl’s defunct blog and decide to resurrect her. Without spending much time mulling over the ethical implications of their project, Kate and pals set up an Instagram account for an anonymous, all-knowing secret spiller who will (supposedly?) keep the rich kids in line.

Since this version takes place in the same universe as the original, it’s sort of goofy that a few of the characters are near-exact replicas of their forebears. But for fans of the original show, it’ll be fun to make comparisons — at the beginning, at least. Our new Lonely Boy, previously played by Penn Badgley, has been reimagined as the “richest and guiltiest” of his peers: Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV (Eli Brown) is the son of disgustingly wealthy real estate tycoons who supports the unionization efforts of their workers. The new Chuck, meanwhile, has the same droll manner of speaking as Ed Westwick did when playing the show’s resident libertine, but thrillingly, Thomas Doherty’s Max Wolfe sleeps with anyone and everyone, which feels far truer to the character. For me, these corrections are among the few redeeming aspects of the show. The original Dan Humphrey lived in a glorious Brooklyn loft, but we were supposed to think he was poor — now his archetype is living in a Brooklyn loft, and he’s the wealthiest kid in the show. And Chuck 2.0 is a bi icon!

The new queen bees are definitely not Blair and Serena 2.0, however — both for better and for worse. Jordan Alexander is Julien Calloway, a biracial Black junior at Constance with a hotshot white music producer father (a wealthier Rufus Humphrey, though sadly not as hot) and millions of Instagram followers. She and her younger half-sister, Zoya (the luminescent Whitney Peak), who’s also got some Jenny Humphrey vibes, conspire online to bring Zoya down from Buffalo to Constance on an arts scholarship without telling either of their dads. Apparently, they hate each other enough to have kept their daughters apart for their entire lives (???). At first, Julien and Zoya both pretend they’ve just met, and this initial deception spirals into chaos once Gossip Girl gets involved.

It’s a very silly premise, and I’m just not sure it delivers. Julien goes through all this trouble to bring her sister to Constance only to have her plan unsurprisingly blow up in her face when her friends, and her boyfriend Obie, feel betrayed that she kept Zoya a secret. And when Gossip Girl implies (correctly, it turns out) that Obie might be more interested in his girlfriend’s first-year sister, Julien gets competitive. She publicly humiliates Zoya at a Christopher John Rogers fashion show, cementing the sisters’ status as rivals.