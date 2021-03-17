“Ginny & Georgia” Is A Wild Mashup Of A Show

I’d never heard of the Netflix show

until earlier this month, when Taylor Swift slammed it

in a tweet to her 88 million-plus followers. During the season finale, teenager Ginny (Antonia Gentry) argues with her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey), accusing her of going through men “faster than Taylor Swift.”

“How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY,” Swift tweeted, criticizing the joke for its staleness (fair). She also called out Netflix itself for daring to host both her documentary,

, and

, with its blink-and-you-miss-it quip about her (uh, a reach). Swift polished off the tweet, which was retweeted over 220 thousand times, with “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.” Swift, who I

, has an annoying habit of characterizing any criticisms lobbed her way, no matter how mild, as some major feminist crisis. Still, her point stood: The line was crappy.

With only this one joke to go by, I figured that Ginny & Georgia suffered from lazy writing, if anything, rather than all-out sexist malice. Intrigued either way, I queued the show up on Netflix, where it had been hovering in my trending bar for a while. I quickly discovered that, yes, sometimes the writing is painfully tryhard, and its hyper-specific references head-scratching — yet, like the good little consumer I am, I just couldn’t stop watching it.

Ginny & Georgia is a wannabe Gilmore Girls–meets–murder mystery, the kind of Netflix mashup that feels like it’s been ground through an eyeball-optimized algorithm. I’m loath to reward the algo, but the comfortingly familiar premise of a good-time gal single mother and her grouchy, sensible teenage daughter sucked me in. Throw in some wild first-episode flashbacks of Georgia seemingly poisoning her husband’s smoothie with wolfsbane, and I was fully on board.

Georgia, impressively eyebrowed and full of secrets, has spent most of her life on the go, but now she’s hoping to settle at last in well-to-do Wellsbury, Massachusetts. She was only 15 when she had her oldest child, Ginny, who’s biracial and struggling to adjust to the world of Wellsbury’s affluent whiteness. While she’ll call out her English teacher for a white- and male-dominated curriculum, Ginny has a much harder time standing up to her new friends when they pepper her with racist microaggressions. The show’s attempts to do justice to the particularities of Ginny’s experience are well intentioned but cringingly executed. In one emblematic conversation, which went viral on Twitter (in the bad way), she and good guy Hunter (Mason Temple), who’s also biracial, argue about their respective failures to live up to racist stereotypes. An excerpt:

Ginny: “Your favorite food is cheeseburgers and I know more Mandarin than you do — you’re barely even Asian.” Hunter: “Sorry I’m not Chinese enough for you, but I’ve never seen you pound back jerk chicken. Last time I checked, [one of our white friends] twerks better than you. And I liked your poem, but your bars could use a little more work, homie. So really, how Black are you then?”

The show does a better job when it sticks to well-trodden territory. In true small-town TV show fashion, Ginny’s next-door neighbors become the two most important people in her world: her new best friend, Max (Sara Waisglass), a less-than-convincing lesbian whose personality I would describe as way too much, and her twin brother, Marcus (Felix Mallard), a broody stoner cliché (who, by the way, seems suspiciously like a bad rip-off of Marcus Flutie from Megan McCafferty’s iconic Jessica Darling series — right down to the ironic day-of-the-week T-shirts). But hey, none of us went into this expecting much originality, did we? Ginny & Georgia knows we’re all missing the homey feel of Gilmore Girls, much like Emily in Paris cashed in on our nostalgia for Sex and the City.