Elliot Page And The Year In Anti-Trans Bigotry

Last week, when Elliot Page announced to the world that he is trans, I cried off and on the whole day. I cried, at first, reading the gorgeous statement he made on Instagram: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.” I cried reading his wife Emma Portner’s repost: “Trans, queer and nonbinary people are a gift to this world. … Shine on, sweet E.” I cried seeing celebrities like Julianne Moore, Miley Cyrus, Ilana Glazer, and Natalie Portman flood Elliot’s Instagram with excitement and love. Sir Patrick Stewart’s comment in particular really got me, perhaps because, with its quiet simplicity, the message stood out against a backdrop of emojis and exclamation points: “Elliot, I am proud to be your friend.”

I try not to get too enamored with the false promise of identity-representation politics. As Alex V. Green wrote for BuzzFeed News last year in an essay titled “Trans Visibility Won’t Save Us,” “Visibility and representation can be deeply affirming for those marginalized from the mainstream. But a politics of identity and its recognition have come to overshadow the ways in which that recognition carries unique consequences for some trans people and not for others.” Not only can “representation be a form of surveillance” for trans people of color and those who don’t “pass” as cis — it can also, as Green notes, give “permission to cultural and political leaders to eschew material policy changes for representational gestures.” Luckily for all of us, however, Elliot Page is that rare kind of celebrity who seems to be under no illusions about their own self-importance — and takes the privileges and responsibilities of their fame seriously. Page has long since used his growing cultural capital to redirect attention away from himself and toward those on those margins, as with his award-winning Viceland documentary series about queer people in different countries, Gaycation, released with cohost Ian Daniel in 2016. More recently, in his coming out Instagram post, Page made sure to highlight the ongoing epidemic of fatal violence against Black and brown trans women, at least 40 of whom have been killed in the US this year alone. Even though increased trans visibility hasn’t done much to change the material conditions of most trans people living in precarity, there’s still symbolic significance to a beloved star sharing with us that he’s trans (making him one of, if not the most famous transmasculine person in American popular culture) — especially at a time when conservatives and contrarian liberals are attempting to stamp transmasculine youth out of existence. Whether or not they’re able to access essential healthcare, however, and no matter how many trans panic campaigns are wielded against them, trans youth aren’t going anywhere. The ways in which so-called gender-critical (read: trans-exclusionary) “feminists” and certain prominent cisgender gays have used Page’s announcement as yet another opportunity to bemoan the loss of lesbians to the trans “trend” — and to insist, absurdly, that trans men and boys are only trans because of some misguided sense of internalized misogyny — just reifies the power of someone like Page proudly embracing their identity on the world’s stage. Of 2020’s many horrors on offer, one that’s flown dangerously low on our collective radar is the “debate” over treatment for trans children, which reached a particularly frightening point earlier this month in the UK. A court there ruled that trans youth under 16 can’t consent to gender-affirming care — even when that care has been deemed necessary by a child’s doctor and their parents. Puberty blockers, which allow gender-questioning youth the ability to delay the development of primary and secondary sex characteristics — giving them essential time and space to explore their gender identity without the extraordinarily distressing effects of undergoing the wrong kind of puberty — have been deemed both safe and necessary by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and the Endocrine Society, among other major medical associations. And yet, as lawyer Chase Strangio wrote in a Twitter thread about the UK court’s decision, this care “has been the target of a massive attack of misinformation from people with large platforms in the UK and the US, and now the result is that youth are losing their lifeline. .. Behind the rhetoric of trans contagion, of ‘transgender crazes’, of ‘irreversible damage’ are thousands of young people who have found a home in their bodies, who have had a chance to live and imagine adulthood, who have been given breath after years of panic and pain.”

