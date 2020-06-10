Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers take a knee and observe a moment of silence on Capitol Hill for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality, June 8.

For many, it is no longer enough for those in power to make mere gestures of solidarity with Black people without also doing the work.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in Brooklyn, May 28.

“We have the neoliberal wing of the Democratic Party in the driver’s seat, and all they want is ‘show more Black faces, show more Black faces.’” But here’s the problem: “The system cannot reform itself.”

Daniel Slim / Getty Images, Samuel Corum / Getty Images Left: A "Black Lives Matter" street mural commissioned by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser. Right: Protesters lie down over the sign, June 7.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of protesters swarmed Seattle City Hall to demand the resignation of Jenny Durkan, Seattle’s first woman mayor in nearly100 years and its second consecutive openly LGBTQ mayor, who recently instituted a 30-day ban on police using tear gas on protesters — only for cops to ignore it a day later. The mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser — only the second woman to hold the position — recently proposed to increase the police department’s budget by $45 million, and was just sued by Black Lives Matter DC over her institution of a citywide curfew. The group wasn’t placated by her decision last Friday to paint its motto in huge bright yellow letters on a street just outside the White House, according to its statement: “Mayor Muriel Bowser must be held accountable for the lip service she pays in making such a statement while she continues to intentionally underfund and cut services and programs that meet the basic survival needs of Black people in DC.” The group called the gesture “a performative distraction from real policy changes.” Then, a day later, protesters added their own message, and their own demand, right next to Bowser’s mural: “Defund the police.”

It’s heartening, though perhaps a bit premature, to watch a growing, collective unwillingness to accept lip service in lieu of action from authority figures.

