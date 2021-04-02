Netflix’s “Deadly Illusions” Is Total Trash, And Not In A Fun Way

I’ve seen a lot of trash on Netflix. I mean, haven’t we all? But it seems like the trending bar has become increasingly unhinged lately — whether because of some shadowy curation behind the scenes or because we’re collectively seeking out ever-wilder stuff as the drudgery of pandemic isolation marches on, I have no idea. What I do know, though: Deadly Illusions is the absolute trashiest I’ve come across yet.

The so-called erotic thriller (it’s neither erotic nor thrilling) debuted earlier this month and was the streamer’s most-watched movie on its opening weekend. Kristin Davis plays Mary, a bestselling novelist struggling with writer’s block who hires a nanny to keep her kids out of the way while she’s working. Grace (Greer Grammer) seems at first like a godsend, keeping house and occupying the children while Mary assembles her outline and smokes a baffling number of cigars. Mary takes a personal liking to Grace, insisting she come with her to go fancy lingerie shopping (???). Soon, Mary starts to sexually fantasize about the nanny, and then they actually start hooking up on the sly — or do they? The further Mary delves into her book project, the less she’s able to distinguish fiction from reality.

The movie, written and directed by Anna Elizabeth James, could have been cringey but campy, bad enough that it swings back around to good. The makings were there. Who wouldn’t want to see prim and proper Charlotte York transported from the Upper East Side on Sex and the City to a get it on with a younger woman in a bonkers psychosexual drama? At first, I was all in. When Grace pours a pitcher of milk into Mary’s bath, tosses in some rose petals for good measure, and starts to touch her employer beneath the water, I screamed at my television.

But the more we learn about Mary and Grace’s respective mental issues — it’s a troubling depiction of people with psychological disorders, to say the least — the more dull and even repellent I found the whole sordid project. Deadly Illusions traffics in decades-old tropes about the murderous queer seducer who worms her way into the nuclear family and attempts to destroy it from within. Grace is a sweet, innocent schoolgirl with bows in her hair one minute, a midriff-bearing jezebel the next. Turns out — spoiler, if you care — that Grace’s Madonna-whore complex is due to a horribly portrayed dissociative identity disorder born of severe childhood trauma. She isn’t only coming on to Mary but also her husband Tom (Dermot Mulroney), who’s as oafishly useless at batting away her advances as he is at her eventual attempt at literally slicing him to pieces. (“One thing you should know about me, Tom, is that I’m completely insane. And I always get what I want!”)