Are You Worried About Your Finances?

Since the pandemic began, nearly two years ago, it’s been all but impossible to plan for the future. What will the world look like in another three months, six months — a year?

The pandemic has also had enormous implications for individuals and families when it comes to finances. The employment rate remains below prepandemic levels, and scores of people have seen significantly decreased incomes or their means of making a living evaporate entirely. Inflation is soaring, driving up the costs of housing, and food prices have approached record highs.

How has planning for your financial future changed since the pandemic began? Are you more risk-averse, or do you have more of a YOLO attitude? What about your spending habits — how have they changed, and what might that say about what you truly value?

BuzzFeed News would like to hear from you. Click here to fill out this form. We may reach out to you to see if you'd like to be included in an upcoming story.