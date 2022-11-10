Donald Glover Doesn’t Know What To Do With Black Women

Glover’s depictions of Black women are a continued failure point for him, even though he has been lauded as an auteur of Black entertainment. Take “The Big Payback,” a stand-alone episode from Atlanta’s more speculative and cerebral third season. A Black woman named Sheniqua Johnson (Melissa Youngblood) demands reparations from the white male lead, Marshall Johnson (Justin Bartha), after she does some research and discovers that his ancestors once enslaved her ancestors. Sheniqua accosts Marshall with her livestreaming phone outside his house, claiming it as her own, and goes to his job with a bullhorn to humiliate him into acknowledging his debts in a public square. “Could you please just leave me alone?” he pleads. “That’s exactly what my great-great-grandmother said,” Sheniqua sneers in response before clicking the bullhorn back on to continue to spread the word of the Johnson family’s sins.

It takes the musings of a white stranger whom Marshall meets in the lobby to add rhyme and reason to Sheniqua’s vocal frustrations. “We were treating history as if it were a mystery in the past, something to investigate if we chose to,” the stranger says to Marshall. “To Sheniqua, to them, slavery is not past. … It is a cruel, unavoidable ghost that haunts in a way we can’t see.” The conversation seems to help prompt Marshall toward offering some form of reparation, but Sheniqua never vocalizes those nuances herself. The only hints of her personality and circumstances come when Marshall scrolls through her Instagram profile in a hotel bar, newly shamed over how he’s minimized the impact of white supremacy in America. Whatever interpersonal resolutions and negotiations that occur between Sheniqua and Marshall to appease her frustrations and move forward take place offscreen, leaving a closing scene where Marshall now gets his check garnished for restitution in his new job as a waiter. But viewers only ever see a bombastic Black woman, considered by the white characters as a disruption who needed to be mollified.

Glover seems to be aware of his uneasy relationship with Black women in his work. In April, he conducted a bafflingly meta self-interview for Interview magazine and deflected a question that has clearly vexed him, instead offering an answer that was frustratingly noncommittal:

Are you afraid of Black women? Why are you asking me that? I feel like your relationship to them has played a big part in your narrative. I feel like you’re using Black women to question my Blackness.

Predictably, some Black Twitter users didn’t respond kindly to Glover’s evasive tone, feeling that Glover mainly used the topic as a needless provocation. “Donald Glover has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t really rock with Just Reglass Black American Women.™ Not REALLY socially, and certainly not romantically. Which is his prerogative,” writer and originator of the #YourSlipIsShowing hashtag Shafiqah Hudson tweeted around the time the interview went live. “What bothers ME and a LOT of women like me is the pathological inability of Black men like Glover to just leave us thee fuck alone.”

In fairness, some people have used the fact that Glover is in an interracial relationship to question his commitment to Black art. After Glover’s “This Is America” music video came out back in 2018, Dr. Umar Johnson, the controversial pan-Africanist and internet talking head, tweeted: “Childish Gambino’s video contained powerful metaphors but once the contradiction of a White Queen [referring to Glover’s nonBlack partner] surfaced it diluted his message.” And during a 2018 press junket interview for Solo: A Star Wars Story, a journalist asked Glover: “If you love someone different from who you are, can you still be conscious to your core people?” At the time, Glover responded, “I feel like you can totally love somebody and still look out for yourself. But I think the question really is, do you see that someone else as a part of you?”