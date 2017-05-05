We Interviewed An Athlete Who Was Affected By The Basketball Hijab Ban

Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir's dreams were put on hold when she realized that wearing a hijab is banned by the International Basketball Federation. Now that the ban has been lifted, she has to decide if she wants to try again to make it as a professional player.

We interviewed Bilqis and some others about sports in a new episode of the BuzzFeed show See Something Say Something .

This is Bilqid Abdul-Qaadir, a record-holding former high school and college basketball star.

Instead, Bilqis turned to activism and coaching for the past three years.

Her promising career was stopped short by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), which previously did not allow athletes to wear hijab or any other headgear at the professional level.

Bilqis can ball again! BTW, did we mention she beat President Obama in a game of H.O.R.S.E.?

