We Interviewed An Athlete Who Was Affected By The Basketball Hijab Ban
Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir's dreams were put on hold when she realized that wearing a hijab is banned by the International Basketball Federation. Now that the ban has been lifted, she has to decide if she wants to try again to make it as a professional player.
This is Bilqid Abdul-Qaadir, a record-holding former high school and college basketball star.
Her promising career was stopped short by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), which previously did not allow athletes to wear hijab or any other headgear at the professional level.
That all changed this week, when FIBA announced it would finally revise it's ruling and allow women to wear hijabs on the court.
Bilqis can ball again! BTW, did we mention she beat President Obama in a game of H.O.R.S.E.?
A few days before the release of FIBA's decision, See Something Say Something talked to Bilqis and sports writer Shireen Ahmed about the ban and why it's important that Muslim women have the freedom to play sports.
-
-
Ahmed Ali Akbar is a podcast host for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Ahmed Ali Akbar at ahmed.akbar@buzzfeed.com.