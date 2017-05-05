BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

We Interviewed An Athlete Who Was Affected By The Basketball Hijab Ban

audio

We Interviewed An Athlete Who Was Affected By The Basketball Hijab Ban

Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir's dreams were put on hold when she realized that wearing a hijab is banned by the International Basketball Federation. Now that the ban has been lifted, she has to decide if she wants to try again to make it as a professional player.

By See Something Say Something and Ahmed Ali Akbar

Headshot of See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

Headshot of Ahmed Ali Akbar

Ahmed Ali Akbar

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 5, 2017, at 10:18 a.m. ET

This is Bilqid Abdul-Qaadir, a record-holding former high school and college basketball star.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @qis_mo

We interviewed Bilqis and some others about sports in a new episode of the BuzzFeed show See Something Say Something.

Her promising career was stopped short by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), which previously did not allow athletes to wear hijab or any other headgear at the professional level.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @qis_mo

Instead, Bilqis turned to activism and coaching for the past three years.

That all changed this week, when FIBA announced it would finally revise it's ruling and allow women to wear hijabs on the court.

❤️🙏🏾🏀
Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir @Queen_Of_Sheeba

❤️🙏🏾🏀

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bilqis can ball again! BTW, did we mention she beat President Obama in a game of H.O.R.S.E.?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @qis_mo

A few days before the release of FIBA's decision, See Something Say Something talked to Bilqis and sports writer Shireen Ahmed about the ban and why it's important that Muslim women have the freedom to play sports.

How to listen:

1. If you’re on a mobile device, click this link to open in your native podcasting app.

2. Or, search for “See Something Say Something” in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT