BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Now You Can Sign Up For The "See Something Say Something" Newsletter!

audio

Now You Can Sign Up For The "See Something Say Something" Newsletter!

Sign up if you want brilliant writing, Mahershala Ali gifs, and Muslim memes from around the internet delivered to your inbox every week.

By See Something Say Something

Headshot of See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

Posted on March 17, 2017, at 3:04 p.m. ET

BuzzFeed's See Something Say Something is a podcast about being Muslim in America.

Ben King / Kate Bubacz / BuzzFeed

Every week, Ahmed serves tea to his guests while they have in-depth conversations about important topics like coming out to your parents, self-care, and Zayn Malik's Urdu.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Simco Limited / Via giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT

It was named one of the best new podcasts of 2016, and now you can get the best of the show and more in the See Something Say Something newsletter!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

So enter your email address now to start getting this goodness in your inbox every week.



Note: If you can’t see the signup box above, just go here to sign up!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT