Now You Can Sign Up For The "See Something Say Something" Newsletter!
Sign up if you want brilliant writing, Mahershala Ali gifs, and Muslim memes from around the internet delivered to your inbox every week.
BuzzFeed's See Something Say Something is a podcast about being Muslim in America.
Every week, Ahmed serves tea to his guests while they have in-depth conversations about important topics like coming out to your parents, self-care, and Zayn Malik's Urdu.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was named one of the best new podcasts of 2016, and now you can get the best of the show and more in the See Something Say Something newsletter!
So enter your email address now to start getting this goodness in your inbox every week.
Note: If you can’t see the signup box above, just go here to sign up!
-
Contact See Something Say Something at meg.cramer+ssss@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.