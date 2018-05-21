Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad On Training While Fasting For Ramadan
Hear about how the Olympic fencer and bronze medalist has created the things she wants to see in the world on the newest episode of See Something Say Something.
Ramadan Mubarak! See Something Say Something is celebrating the month by featuring interviews with Muslims in the media spotlight.
For the first episode, we talk to Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad about fasting while training, navigating the white world of fencing, and more.
Like many Muslim professional athletes, Muhammad often fasts for Ramadan while training for or participating in very important competitions.
Did we mention she has an upcoming new Barbie? Incredible.
Plus, hear about how Muhammad started her ethical, modestwear line with her siblings.
Listen to the full episode here.
