How Michigan Muslims Voted
"You might get the sense that everyone is dismayed, but a lot of people are excited about the progress they made, about the coalition-building they had. They think they made meaningful progress toward making a powerful Muslim voting bloc, even though the desired result wasn't there."
Michigan just went red for first time since 1988. Host Ahmed Ali Akbar calls up BuzzFeed reporter Talal Ansari, who has been following the organizing efforts of Arab Americans to get out the vote in the Michigan cities of Dearborn and Hamtramck, to reflect on how people voted and why.
Plus, Ansari speaks briefly with Abdullah Hammoud, who, at 26, would go on to be elected to Michigan's House of Representatives.
Listen here:
Read more of Talal's reporting:
Muslims Are Asking What Place They Have In President Trump’s America
Muslim Americans Fearful That “Islamophobia Is A Winning Message”
