Celebrating Ramadan In Black Muslim Communities

The glory of #BlackMuslimRamadan and #BlackoutEid

On an episode BuzzFeed's See Something Say Something podcast, host Ahmed Ali Akbar focused on a community that isn’t often centered during Ramadan — black American (and Canadian) Muslims.

Plus — why she joined the international students association in college despite being 100% American.

In today’s episode, @i_saleem talks about finding ways to live out her black Muslim identity in college… https://t.co/aL3CcxCPKF

You can read Ikhlas' essay about moving back to Atlanta, where she grew up, here.



How to listen:

1. If you’re on a mobile device, click this link to open in your native podcasting app.

2. Or, search for “See Something Say Something” in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

This episode is part of a series organized by BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something celebrating Ramadan with podcast episodes, posts, videos, and essays.