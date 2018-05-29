"You’re still at a very beautiful place in the world — you’re on the Mediterranean. I remember many times where you were breaking your fast on very simple, basic food. It wasn’t necessarily the fancy or traditional iftars that we think of when we think of Ramadan, like, a huge spread. But you would see, like, all of the hotel staff and all of the people that were there would kind of gather around this table and the basic food that we could come up with and get in the middle of a war zone. And have these very incredible, meaningful iftars. And everyone would talk and laugh and rejoice about the fact that they made it through another day in the middle of a war zone. And you see this humanity and camaraderie and brotherhood that I think is deeply touching, deeply gratifying, and I think in so many ways humbling, and really, kind of helps you reset your emotional and spiritual compass, to know what is important in life, not to take these moments or granted. And when you get out of these difficult situations, how to embrace those iftars when you are elsewhere and you do have that big spread of table in front of you, to remember what is actually really important is not necessarily the food but the company."