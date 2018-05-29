Ayman Mohyeldin Talks About Reporting In Gaza And Fasting In A War Zone
The MSNBC anchor stopped by See Something Say Something to talk about his work on-air and off.
It's Ramadan and See Something Say Something is celebrating by talking to Muslims in the media spotlight...
...like Ayman Mohyeldin! You may recognize him as an anchor and host on MSNBC.
He came by the studio to talk about what it's like to report in Trump's America, objectivity in media, and speaking truth to power.
Here's an excerpt:
He also talked about what it was like to fast while reporting from the Gaza war in 2014 and how it put things in perspective.
