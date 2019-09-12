Opinion: Which Presidential Candidates Are Also Building The Party?

It was April and we were furious. Democrats had been favored to flip an elected Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, only to be shocked on election night as a right-wing ideologue eked out a narrow win. Across the country, liberals had been glued to their screens, trying to figure out how to best take on Donald Trump in a year and a half — but they had mostly ignored an important election happening that very spring. Combined with egregious gerrymandering, that court loss significantly decreased the likelihood that Wisconsin would get fair legislative maps in the next decade, meaning the Badger State could continue to be governed like a Koch-run banana republic, rather than the birthplace of the progressive movement.

We knew it would be difficult to get Democrats to pay attention to state-level races while the base is understandably focused on getting rid of the president. But what if we could incentivize presidential candidates to use their bully pulpits to put state elections at the forefront? While there aren’t too many more critical state Supreme Court races coming up, there are thousands of state legislative seats on the ballot in the next two years, and they must be won.

That’s why our organizations came up with the Party Builder Index. Each month, we will measure which presidential candidates did the most to boost state-level legislators and candidates. You can see the full scoring system on the site, but in short: We hand the candidates points for each time they bring attention to state-level candidates in person, over email, or through the media.

And with that, we’re excited to announce the August update to the index. First, the top tier: