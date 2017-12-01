BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"Stranger Things" Is Officially Coming Back For A Third Season

news

"Stranger Things" Is Officially Coming Back For A Third Season

Netflix has just announced it on their official Twitter.

By Scott Bryan

Headshot of Scott Bryan

Scott Bryan

BuzzFeed TV Editor

Posted on December 1, 2017, at 11:24 a.m. ET

It was always inevitable, but a third season of Stranger Things has just been confirmed by Netflix.

Netflix

Netflix announced the news after doing a poll saying "Should we do another season of Stranger Things?"

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening.
Netflix US @netflix

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A representative for Netflix also confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the show has been renewed for a third season.

It always seemed inevitable that a Stranger Things 3 would be on the way. Without dropping spoilers here in case you haven’t got round to watching series two yet, the last episode of the second season hinted at a new plot for a third installment.

And whilst Netflix does not publicly release streaming figures for any of their Originals, there was considerable hype around the second season, which was well-received by critics.

But anyway, now it is official.

Courtesy / Netflix

No date has been announced for the show's return.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT