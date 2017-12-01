"Stranger Things" Is Officially Coming Back For A Third Season

A representative for Netflix also confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the show has been renewed for a third season.

It always seemed inevitable that a Stranger Things 3 would be on the way. Without dropping spoilers here in case you haven’t got round to watching series two yet, the last episode of the second season hinted at a new plot for a third installment.

And whilst Netflix does not publicly release streaming figures for any of their Originals, there was considerable hype around the second season, which was well-received by critics.