The Next Episode Of "Game Of Thrones" Has Been Leaked Online

The episode was accidentally uploaded by a third-party vendor to HBO Nordic and HBO España, before being removed. It has since leaked all over the internet.

By Scott Bryan

Scott Bryan

Posted on August 16, 2017, at 7:51 a.m. ET

The next episode of the seventh season of Game of Thrones, "Death Is the Enemy," has leaked online five days before it was supposed to be broadcast.

The episode has spread across Reddit and torrent websites. BuzzFeed News has reviewed the video and it does appear to be the latest installment of the season.This is the second time that a recent episode of Game of Thrones has been leaked before it was aired. Star India, one of HBO&#x27;s international distributors, claimed responsibility after Episode 4, &quot;The Spoils of War,&quot; prematurely appeared online.
This is the second time that a recent episode of Game of Thrones has been leaked before it was aired. Star India, one of HBO's international distributors, claimed responsibility after Episode 4, "The Spoils of War," prematurely appeared online.

On Reddit and social media, users speculated the leak was caused by the episode being accidentally uploaded early on HBO España.

Yes, Episode 6 of #GameofThrones has leaked, thanks to HBOSpain. Please use caution on social media- spoilers/images are popping up already.

HBO Europe confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a third-party vendor uploaded the episode to the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms by mistake. In a statement the network said:

"We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms. The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US."

A lot of people have reacted to the news on Twitter.

OMG! The next episode of #GameOfThrones has been leaked online

When you go looking for #GameOfThrones spoilers and immediately regret it 😩

So just a warning: When you're on the internet today, beware of possible spoilers.

