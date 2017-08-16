The Next Episode Of "Game Of Thrones" Has Been Leaked Online
The episode was accidentally uploaded by a third-party vendor to HBO Nordic and HBO España, before being removed. It has since leaked all over the internet.
The next episode of the seventh season of Game of Thrones, "Death Is the Enemy," has leaked online five days before it was supposed to be broadcast.
On Reddit and social media, users speculated the leak was caused by the episode being accidentally uploaded early on HBO España.
HBO Europe confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a third-party vendor uploaded the episode to the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms by mistake. In a statement the network said:
"We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms. The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US."
A lot of people have reacted to the news on Twitter.
So just a warning: When you're on the internet today, beware of possible spoilers.
