Who Is Really In Charge On Portland’s Streets?

US Marshals deputized 56 Portland police officers earlier this year and won’t release them despite official requests. Now Portlanders are wondering if the police will answer to the city or the Trump administration if there are protests on Election Day.

Jim Urquhart / Reuters A man stuck in traffic films law enforcement officers and demonstrators at a protest against police violence and racial inequality during unrest in Portland, Oregon, on September 27, 2020.

For all the challenges that Election Day 2020 may pose for towns and cities around the country, Portland, Oregon, has been dealt a wild card all its own: Amid unprecedented political strife, in September, US Marshals deputized more than than 50 of the city’s police officers, making them essentially federal officers. Now it’s not clear who they answer to. The city’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, requested that the federal government “withdraw the designation” and return the officers to fully local control. But the US attorney for Oregon, Billy Williams, refused, saying: “the federal deputation supports front line law enforcement officers and their families in a way that they have not seen from City Hall.” The city has brought a lawsuit against the federal government, seeking an injunction to “immediately cancel the at-issue deputation” of city police. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said they could not comment on the deputations because of pending litigation. But one of Portland’s city commissioners, Jo Ann Hardesty, called the US attorney’s refusal to rescind the deputations “a clear attempt by the federal government to take over our local police force.” She said she plans to propose a resolution at a city council meeting this week that would formally prevent deputized officers from following federal commands. Without clear answers, residents are left to speculate. “I would not be surprised to see the police department defy the orders of Ted Wheeler and start to use militaristic force against the people of Portland,” said Cameron Whitten, 29, founder of the racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images Federal officers disperse a crowd during a protest at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility on September 18, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

The roots of the current crisis go back to Portland’s summer of unrest. Near-daily protests, in which federal agents faced off against the mayor, and protesters brawled in the street, changed the image of a city formerly known for its laid-back culture and artisan-crafted everything. On the heels of Donald Trump’s Fourth of July promise to defeat “the radical left,” the Department of Homeland Security poured into Portland. The mayor, the governor, and the state’s two US senators opposed the mobilization. The state attorney general sought an injunction that would remove the federal officers from the city’s streets, but a federal judge rejected it. Meanwhile, the protests grew more extreme. The police department was frequently overwhelmed, and in some cases did not intervene in protests, claiming “there were not adequate police resources available.” Then, in September, the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, announced they were going to hold a demonstration in the overwhelmingly liberal city of Portland. With his police force already stretched thin, Wheeler, who under the city’s charter is traditionally also the police commissioner, asked for help from county and state police. The county and state police said no. During the standoff with federal officials, the mayor had appeared to take the side of protesters, alienating police officials. The mayor had also banned the use of tear gas, and state police said they couldn’t control crowds at a protest without it. With the Proud Boys, who have a history of instigating violence, planning to converge on the city, and counterprotesters gearing up to face off against them, Wheeler agreed to hand off operational control of the police department to a joint county and state command for the weekend. That decision proved to be fateful, because, in a surprise move, the state police turned to the US Marshals Service, asking it to federally deputize 56 city police officers and 22 county sheriff’s deputies. In a Facebook post, the Oregon State Police explained that the intent of the move was to warn protesters that they could face much harsher federal legal penalties during demonstrations. “I want violent individuals thinking about the enhanced penalties they may face if they harm a Portland Police Bureau Officer,” said Superintendent Travis Hampton, who retires on November 1, just two days before Election Day.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images Protesters and police face off on September 26 in Portland, Oregon.