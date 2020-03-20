 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

People Are Challenging The Coronavirus To Fight On Twitter

Trending

People Are Challenging The Coronavirus To Fight On Twitter

The long-dormant @coronavirus account has been catching a lot of grief this week.

By Scott Lucas

Picture of Scott Lucas Scott Lucas BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 20, 2020, at 2:05 p.m. ET

On Twitter, there's a @coronavirus account. It's been around since 2009, and has only tweeted four times — always about computer operating systems. But as the COVID-19 pandemic grew this week, people began finding it.

Don’t worry guys I got this. Yo @coronavirus STOP ✋
Don isaac⁶ @Avilonii

Don’t worry guys I got this. Yo @coronavirus STOP ✋

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Some people had a simple message for the virus.

.@coronavirus stop
trevor @wavezics

.@coronavirus stop

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Others resorted to profanity.

Hey @coronavirus Fuck you .
םבםב @OhGodItsBeDo

Hey @coronavirus Fuck you .

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

People got really mad at this long-inactive account that was created well before the current pandemic.

Phack you man @Coronavirus
Gurvir Dhillon @G__sizzle13

Phack you man @Coronavirus

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Really mad.

Gym’s closed, bars/clubs/restaurants are closed, birthday plans cancelled, eating like shit at home, no sports until god knows when... stop ruining the vibes bro @coronavirus
abhishek+ @abshkvj

Gym’s closed, bars/clubs/restaurants are closed, birthday plans cancelled, eating like shit at home, no sports until god knows when... stop ruining the vibes bro @coronavirus

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Really, really mad. Makes you hope you chose the right account name for your Twitter, doesn't it?

Hey @coronavirus my boy has a message for you
Mr. Cool @anickc23

Hey @coronavirus my boy has a message for you

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Challenges were issued.

square up mf @coronavirus
𝙢𝙨. 𝙘𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙤é @moaningstarrrr

square up mf @coronavirus

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Public health authorities recommend social distancing, hand washing, and — in some locations — sheltering in place. But Ed had another idea. Ed, this is not helping.

meet me in the streets. @coronavirus
Ed Chowski @BarzowskiJosh

meet me in the streets. @coronavirus

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Jakob made the coronavirus a sandwich — a knuckle sandwich.

Hey @coronavirus I made you a sandwich
Jakob @JakobCantin

Hey @coronavirus I made you a sandwich

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Yikes.

meet me for a fuckin scrap la @coronavirus
sam @f333vr

meet me for a fuckin scrap la @coronavirus

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Double yikes.

Had enough now @coronavirus
Alex @qprAL27

Had enough now @coronavirus

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

And then there was this for which we are very sorry.

@coronavirus come at me bro
N @littlenouni

@coronavirus come at me bro

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT