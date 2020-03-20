People Are Challenging The Coronavirus To Fight On Twitter
The long-dormant @coronavirus account has been catching a lot of grief this week.
On Twitter, there's a @coronavirus account. It's been around since 2009, and has only tweeted four times — always about computer operating systems. But as the COVID-19 pandemic grew this week, people began finding it.
Some people had a simple message for the virus.
Others resorted to profanity.
People got really mad at this long-inactive account that was created well before the current pandemic.
Really mad.
Really, really mad. Makes you hope you chose the right account name for your Twitter, doesn't it?
Challenges were issued.
Public health authorities recommend social distancing, hand washing, and — in some locations — sheltering in place. But Ed had another idea. Ed, this is not helping.
Jakob made the coronavirus a sandwich — a knuckle sandwich.
Yikes.
Double yikes.
And then there was this for which we are very sorry.
-
Scott Lucas is a technology and business editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Scott Lucas at scott.lucas@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.