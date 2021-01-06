13 Times Jon Ossoff Was Such A Millennial On Twitter
The Georgia senator-elect is a “n00b 4 lyfe.”
Jon Ossoff, a newly elected senator from Georgia, is 33 years old. He's also incredibly active on Twitter — and such a millennial about it.
Here are 13 of our favorite tweets of his.
1. That time he was amazed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has five sons.
2. That time he did not give a fuck that Rep. Tom Price was a “big” Taylor Swift fan.
3. That time he thought the new MacBook Air was awesome.
4. That time he lost his mind over Google's face computer vibrating the bones in your head.
5. That time he was still a Mac n00b.
6. That time he hoped the new Star Wars films would be the Thrawn trilogy. (Same.)
7. That time he did a BuzzFeed headline.
8. That time he did journalism.
9. That time he admitted baseball is low-key boring.
10. That time he was a n00b 4 lyfe.
11. That time he stanned Imagine Dragons.
12. That time he leveraged social media to collaborate and nextify his platforms.
13. That time he noted Bitcoin was off 52% YTD.
Additional reporting by Ryan Mac, Max Woolf, and Brandon Hardin.
