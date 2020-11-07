 Skip To Content
This Is What People Promised They Would Do If Biden Won

Time to make good on those promises.

By Scott Lucas

Picture of Scott Lucas Scott Lucas BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2020, at 12:40 p.m. ET

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

People react on the streets of Philadelphia moments after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election.

Joe Biden has won the presidency.

And that means a lot of people have to do what they said they would.

Because in the days before the election ended, many people on Twitter posted what they would do if the former vice president won.

And now it's time to be accountable.

if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls
traitor joe @phoebe_bridgers

if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls

If Joe Biden wins I will go eat Taco Bell
Ruddy Dubois @RuddyDubois

If Joe Biden wins I will go eat Taco Bell

If Biden wins, I’ll resume my keto journey
Kim Chi @KimChi_Chic

If Biden wins, I’ll resume my keto journey

if biden wins, i will dye my hair silver and lavender or one of the two
pri’s DAY 🎈was @/imaginewallows @safetynetspidey

if biden wins, i will dye my hair silver and lavender or one of the two

⚡️ @pillsnhenny

Bro if Biden wins today I will pull up to dtla in my spider cuz costume
⚡️ @pillsnhenny

Bro if Biden wins today I will pull up to dtla in my spider cuz costume

I will confess my love for my crush if Biden wins
Pokemon Master Chris @ChrisMtz_16

I will confess my love for my crush if Biden wins

If Biden wins this I will... Finally get some sleep.
Hey Mikey He Likes It @mhbower3

If Biden wins this I will... Finally get some sleep.

If Biden wins I will post my nudes.
𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙 ❁ @ffeelingsteph

If Biden wins I will post my nudes.

✿ Ashley ✿ @svnflowrmoon

Ok ok SERIOUSLY. If Biden wins I WILL work out. And I MEAN IT!
✿ Ashley ✿ @svnflowrmoon

Ok ok SERIOUSLY. If Biden wins I WILL work out. And I MEAN IT!

If Biden wins Arizona, I will let a scorpion sting me.
Caitlin Alice Gilbert @caitlingilbs

If Biden wins Arizona, I will let a scorpion sting me.

if biden wins georgia i will buy everyone waffle house yasss
quieres ser mi novia? @priveseul

if biden wins georgia i will buy everyone waffle house yasss

daniel @descaIante

if biden wins i will completely do the same things as i was doing before
daniel @descaIante

if biden wins i will completely do the same things as i was doing before

🦇Fue🕸 @Fue_Xiong4

If Biden wins. I will attempt to do a backflip
🦇Fue🕸 @Fue_Xiong4

If Biden wins. I will attempt to do a backflip

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

