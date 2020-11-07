This Is What People Promised They Would Do If Biden Won
Time to make good on those promises.
Joe Biden has won the presidency.
And that means a lot of people have to do what they said they would.
Because in the days before the election ended, many people on Twitter posted what they would do if the former vice president won.
And now it's time to be accountable.
-
Scott Lucas is a technology and business editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Scott Lucas at scott.lucas@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.