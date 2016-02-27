BuzzFeed News

This Incredible 360° Dinosaur Video Is Better Than "Jurassic World"

David Attenborough can do no wrong.

By Scott Edward

Posted on February 26, 2016, at 8:50 p.m. ET

The BBC has created this incredible interactive video where famed nature narrator, David Attenborough, gets to meet the largest dinosaur ever discovered, the Titanosaur.

BBC / Via youtube.com

What is that lurking in the shadows...

BBC

IT'S A DINOSAUR!

BBC

Me too, David. Me too.

He's explaining some facts about the Titanosaur's bone structure here, but we can't even pay attention yet because looking around this world they've built is too amazing!

BBC
So coooooool!

BBC

Goodbye new old friend!

BBC

OK, back to interacting with this magical world!

BBC
