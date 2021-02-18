The New Tekashi 69 Documentary Doesn’t Tell Us Anything We Didn’t Know

With last year’s 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez on Hulu and Showtime’s new doc Supervillain , there are now more Tekashi examinations than there are things left to examine.

Shareif Ziyadat / WireImage

Tekashi 69, the 24-year-old rapper from Brooklyn, is perhaps the most famous MC whose songs no one can name. He’s appeared on a few tracks with Nicki Minaj, and maybe you’ve heard some of his 2018 album, Dummy Boy. But it's his legal trouble — including a charge for using a child in a sexual performance, domestic violence, and his testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which led to several of his former associates going to prison for years — that has made him a subject of enduring public fascination. Two new documentaries try to unravel the mystery of who Tekashi is and what motivates him, but neither are able to give a satisfying answer. Maybe the problem is that it’s not really a mystery to begin with.

Supervillain, Showtime’s three-part documentary about Tekashi — whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez — premieres this Sunday. It comes four months after Hulu’s version of essentially the same story, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, which came out in late November, six months after he was released from prison. He served only a few months and was released early due to COVID-19; his asthma was considered a preexisting condition.

It’s embarrassing to admit, maybe, that we’ve been waiting for an explanation or a moral to emerge from Tekashi’s story.

Showtime’s version is longer, more detailed, and, frankly, weirder (the documentary is spliced with scenes of a lab building a doll version of Tekashi, mixing in the “elements” of a supervillain, including “ego” and “weaponry”) but they both essentially say the same thing: Tekashi 69 is a bad person, a weak rapper, and well beyond any kind of personal rehabilitation. There is no possible reform for Tekashi, and he also seems to lack the will to repent. So how many documentaries do we need to watch to get the picture? Supervillain neither reveals any new information nor does it really feature many voices that differentiate it from The Saga of Danny Hernandez. Both documentaries start with Tekashi’s troubled childhood, his absent father, and his exposure to drugs at an early age. They both cover his relationship with the mother of his 5-year-old daughter, Sara Molina, whom he met as a teenager and whom he has admitted in interviews and in court to physically abusing multiple times. In Supervillain, Molina says Tekashi once punched her in the head so hard that he drove a hair extension into her scalp and left her bleeding and that he gave her a black eye. The documentary shows footage of Molina’s injuries as she waits for care at a hospital. Both documentaries portray Tekashi as a young man who realized trolling could get him a career and then took it too far. But that narrative is a wild oversimplification of who Hernandez is. He might be young and know how to piss Meek Mill off long enough to get a boost of attention online, but he’s also someone who admitted to years of domestic violence and confessed to ordering a hit on Chief Keef. It’s embarrassing to admit, maybe, that we’ve been waiting for an explanation or a moral to emerge from Tekashi’s story, as if it’ll justify all the hours we’ve spent staring at him and trying to understand why he’s like this. But there isn’t anything coming. This is all there is. His work as a rapper isn’t even that interesting; in the final part of Supervillain, the filmmakers ask Billy Ado, a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, “Do you think he’s done anything for the culture?” Ado just shakes his head. “None. I can’t name one.” It’s clear that Tekashi isn’t a great rapper, and there isn’t a cultural argument for his relative longevity despite his personal troubles. Instead, Supervillain spends more time talking about Tekashi’s rainbow-colored hair and shitty tattoos than it does addressing his music or lyrics. And while the documentary somewhat chides its audience for being more interested in the aesthetics of rap than the art itself — near the end, there’s a bit of moralizing about how his audience was willing to brush off his snitching and domestic abuse — it makes the exact same mistakes. Neither documentary seems to know exactly what it wants from Tekashi. Restitution? An apology? A disavowal of gang life? Therapy? For him to leave the rap scene entirely? Most of it is completely impossible at this point (what is Hernandez going to do for a living now that he has “69” inked on his body a few hundred times?) and the rest is merely unlikely. So why make multiple documentaries about a man whose entire raison d’être is winning the attention economy? Never has a rapper had so many lives while releasing so little music of value. I’m not immune to being interested in Tekashi’s motivations; even as a casual rap fan, I want an explanation for his thirst for self-destruction. It seems too absurd that there’s nothing big behind his motivations to become the most hated man in music, but the answers have been there the whole time. Every bit of coverage about him paints him as a young man who was raised in hunger — both literal (living in poverty in Brooklyn) and figurative (his yearning for a big rap career).

Supervillain and The Saga of Danny Hernandez fail to appropriately address the victims of his behavior.