Her Complaint Launched A Landmark Twitter Harassment Case. Now She’s More Offline Than Ever.

Her life has been shaped by the trial — most saliently, by how she lost, and how much she lost. “There’s something so isolating about the court process and about being written about and talked about,” she said. “You’re an atom. There’s nobody who can really be inside of that with you.”

Guthrie still lives in Toronto, in a second-floor walk-up in the city’s West End. After the trial, Guthrie’s friend gave her some advice. “Through social media and through my constant media hits, I was putting little bits of pieces of myself out there in a constant stream,” Guthrie said. “[My friend] was like, ‘What I think you need to do is go inward and take your time and then put bigger pieces of yourself out there.’” Guthrie ended up taking years away, her work and personal lives both shifting offline. There was a time when people in the Toronto social politics scene couldn’t go a few days without seeing her name online; now, you barely hear about her at all.

Meanwhile, Twitter boomed. Alongside this growth raged an argument between self-styled free speech absolutists (many of whom just wanted to be able to broadcast racist, sexist, anti-trans, and otherwise hateful sentiments) and people who yearned for Twitter to take real responsibility for moderation. “The point of harassment is to shut women up, either by self-censorship through fear or by driving them away from Twitter,” Debbie Chachra wrote in the Atlantic in 2017. “The specific affordances of Twitter make it powerful — it can amplify marginalized voices but it can also amplify harassment.”

Guthrie said an “argumentativeness” prevailed on the platform. And its permissive atmosphere exposed its public users to anyone who had an opinion, seemingly no matter how noxious. “There’s a kinship to the legal system, this idea that you owe somebody an argument,” Guthrie said. Sure, you could abstain from engaging, but it doesn’t always feel right to stay silent in the face of insults and falsehoods. “If you run away from the argument, it must mean that you’re wrong,” she added.

The case is now a time capsule of the dominant ideology around online harassment at the time. Even now, she’s sometimes asked why she didn’t just suck it up and deal with it. “To them I would say: Fuck you,” she said. “How about I send someone your way to tweet at you? Let me insert myself everywhere to drown out every conversation that you’re ever trying to have?”

“[Twitter] remains both a vital force for free expression on the web and yet also a cesspool of hate, abuse, and harassment,” the Verge wrote in 2017, just after its 10th birthday. “The company remains in a constant struggle for its soul against malicious trolls, harassers, and foreign government propaganda machines.” These days, things are even worse. Under Elon Musk, hate speech on the platform is hitting unprecedented highs. (Antisemitic posts, for example, have jumped 61%.) Never forget: In 2015, instead of implementing more stringent measures against racist or sexist invective, Twitter changed the “favorite” symbol from a star to a heart.

Guthrie cried sometimes when we spoke about the trial, especially when we talked about how much her internet presence has changed. She lurks online but uses her voice far less. She has never fully returned to Twitter — her account is private, and her last tweet is from spring 2021. She used to think of herself as an optimist, but not anymore. “You can call it an injustice, and it is, and you can call it whatever words signal at the systemic implications of it, but it’s also a hurt. To you, as a person,” she said. Hanging on her living room wall is a piece of art gifted to her during her trial, a slogan drawn in bubble letters. “I miss,” it says, “when the internet was just a thing I did with my friends.”