Kanye Is Allegedly Sharing Explicit Images Of Kim Kardashian Without Consent

Is it surprising that there are claims about Ye using imagery of his then-wife’s body this way? Not really; without her permission, these alleged acts are a kind of sexual violence in themselves, a potent way of wresting control from Kardashian and turning her into a hypersexualized pawn again. (Not to mention how inappropriate it is to show sexual material to other people without the viewer’s consent.) But it would have been easy for him to do it, largely because the public already looks at Kardashian in an exploitative way. And while it’s perfectly acceptable for her to sexualize herself if she chooses to, it would be a violation if someone else did it without her explicit consent, never mind her awareness.

The recent allegations in Rolling Stone also track given the history of how Ye talks about women, including women he, apparently, gladly slept with and dated. (Or his own admission of having a porn addiction.) In 2015, he said, “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose — I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.” (Rose, Ye’s former girlfriend, ended up organizing the 2015 Slut Walk, a kind of public protest around how sexually active women, or just any woman, is treated publicly.)

Some of Ye’s cruelest behavior has targeted Black women. His ongoing support of Donald Trump, his Tucker Carlson interview, his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during the YZY Season 9 fashion show feel designed to distress Black women in particular. In October, Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized the White Lives Matter shirts. “There is no excuse, there is no art here,” she said on Instagram. Ye responded by bullying her online, taking particular umbrage at her appearance. Of course he did; it’s the tactic of the weak. At least he still has Candace Owens.

The alleged acts also have connective tissue with his antisemitic remarks. It’s not a huge leap; men who treat women as if they’re disposable usually find other ways to act out with rage. Ye has continuously said hateful things about the Jewish community, like when he ranted about how, actually, Hitler made some good points. His hate speech has activated others to spread antisemitism — after one of his many Twitter screeds, a banner saying “Kanye is right about the Jews” was hung over an LA freeway with people giving the Nazi salute beside it. And now that Ye has been reinstated on Twitter, users worry that he will continue to incite hate and even violence.



And what’s unsettling is the relatively muted public response to this new development in particular. Then again, Kardashian isn’t a very “good” victim. The public has repeatedly deemed her too invested in self-promotion to be fully viewed with empathy when men mistreat her. This isn’t even the first time Ye has publicly humiliated Kardashian or the other female members of his family — while on the campaign trail for his failed 2020 presidential run, he suggested she had wanted to abort their daughter North and accused matriarch Kris Jenner of encouraging Kim and Kylie to appear in “Playboy and sex tapes.”