How Are You Getting Your Weed During The Coronavirus Outbreak?

It doesn't seem likely that the coronavirus quarantine will end for most of us very soon — bars and restaurants are closed, people are told to keep at least six feet of distance between each other, and some states are implementing shelter-in-place measures.

While businesses deemed essential are allowed to stay open — including grocery stores, pharmacies, and some liquor stores, interestingly enough — getting hold of weed right now might be difficult.

So, we're looking for stories from you on how you're getting your weed now, what you're worried about, whether your dealer is still selling, and how you're buying while also keeping your distance. If you're a dealer yourself, we're curious if you're still doing pickups or drop-offs during the quarantine.

Whatever you'd like to tell us, we'd love to hear it — and we'll keep you anonymous if you prefer. If you're a weed user, you can fill out our survey here. If you're a dealer, you can do so here. ●