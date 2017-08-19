Hey, America, Now You Have Our Worst People. You’re Welcome. Canada’s ultraconservative Rebel Media may be falling apart, but America's alt-right movement could provide a warm welcome to its alumni. Twitter

Stringer / Reuters Western Standard publisher Ezra Levant holds this week's copy of the magazine that contains cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad, in his office in Calgary on Feb. 13, 2006.

It’s easy to assume that the ongoing implosion of The Rebel is good news for those who aren’t fans of its race-baiting Muslim-anxiety content. (Goldy often ranted about the threat of "Islamic terrorism" on her show, On The Hunt.) On one level, it is: Maybe a media company whose entire diet is dedicated to stories like “Nice Try, BBC: Niqabs Are Not Normal!” or “In defense of of ‘racist’ jokes" can’t really thrive (at least in Canada). But many of its contributors will inevitably end up working at other outlets — or already do. Whether Americans know it or not, many of their foremost fascists, like their pop stars, are coming from Canada. (Does the language we’re using to describe The Rebel seem a little soft? That’s because Canadian libel and slander law is much stricter than it is in the US. The Rebel often toes this line in their coverage since they function in a Canadian legal context; this piece, then, lives in that same context.) Levant was able to build his media company into a success partly because he has a long history in Canadian media, not just as a former Reform Party of Canada stunt coordinator and a former newspaper columnist, but as as someone who aligns himself with at least one tenet of Nazism until it didn’t serve him well. (Years ago, Levant began using the term lügenpresse, a German word that means "lying press,” a slur Nazis used when talking about non-Nazi media.) He's also the same person who suggested that Muslim immigrants in Europe were causing a rape crisis in Sweden and an uptick in anti-Semitism in Denmark. But don’t worry — he went on a “week long fact-finding trip to Europe” in 2016. In 2010, he joined Sun Media — the now-defunct owner of several conservative Canadian tabloids — as a columnist and later, in 2011, as on-air talent for Sun News Network. Sun TV, as well as Levant’s show, The Source, skewed very far right, often delving into important topics like whether Calgary, Alberta’s first (and only, and current) Muslim mayor was “an anti-Christian bigot” or how “the phrase 'gypsy' and 'cheater' have been so interchangeable historically that the word has entered the English language as a verb: 'He gypped me.'” Sun News imploded at 5 in the morning in the dead of winter in 2015. It had no ratings and no money, and the federal broadcast regulator was not keen on giving it a spot on Canadian basic cable. That same year, Levant launched The Rebel. Levant’s link to mainstream journalism helped legitimize what he was doing with The Rebel, even if the content was often offensive or alienating. Under the guise of claiming he was counterbalancing the liberal media, Levant was able to bring on writers and contributors who were young and hungry, but also ones who were older and established, with recognizable names in Canadian media. He was even able to get access: Andrew Scheer, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party (the party of opposition to Trudeau’s Liberals), appeared on The Rebel earlier this year, where he and Goldy chatted about duck hunting on her show. Levant tended to go after correspondents who were young, were in tune with youth culture (even if that culture was racist), knew how to troll, and were ready for a fight. They gave The Rebel a kind of twisted sex appeal.

Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty Images The alt-right leader and former cofounder of Vice Magazine Gavin McInnes attends an Act for America rally to protest sharia law on June 10, 2017, in Foley Square in New York City. Members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, right-wing Trump supporting groups who are willing to directly confront and engage left-wing anti-Trump protesters, attended the event.

The media company’s more “mainstream” contributors are also finding life after The Rebel. Brian Lilley, the Rebel cofounder, left on Monday, saying that a long-standing concern he had about The Rebel's tone “came to a head with this weekend’s events in Charlottesville.” Lilley acknowledged that the weekend’s rally was “an anti-Semitic white power rally,” but he’s also been more than happy to talk about how the media was refusing to cover “jihadi-style” attacks happening in Canada. He’s still employed on the radio by Bell Media, one of Canada’s largest broadcasting companies. Barbara Kay and John Robson, former Rebel contributors, are still columnists for the National Post, one of the country’s national newspapers. (Kay has written columns for the Post defending Yiannopoulos and arguing that rape culture is nonexistent.) And Gavin McInnes is set to leave by the end of the month for a job at a to-be-revealed company that Levant described to Canadaland as “a major competitor that we just couldn’t outbid.” The influence of Rebel contributors, and how far they’ve managed to spread into the States, is a testament to Levant’s ability to find young, hungry, angry people and foster whatever talents they might have to make them semi-powerful figures in the alt-right media world. What he hasn’t been able to do is keep them on staff. Levant’s responses to his staff leaving all seem clipped and somewhat bitter: He raised these kids, fed them, made them who they are, only to watch them flee. But this says nothing good about the character of the contributors who won’t stand by The Rebel, and nothing good about Levant either. Sure, neo-Nazism is bad, but backtracking now only ensures that they have a spot somewhere else in media, in Canada or elsewhere. The reality is that the people leaving The Rebel are unlikely to fade away — plenty of Levant’s ventures have failed, but he comes back, every time, a phoenix no one ever asked for. The Rebel’s influence is deep, and it’s too late for Levant, or anyone really, to backtrack now. Even if The Rebel folds in on itself, which it certainly seems like it’s doing, the damage is already done. And even if Levant wants to take some of his work back, even if he now wants to separate himself from the same ideologies that led to the events in Charlottesville, you can’t unring a racist bell. ●