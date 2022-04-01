“Deep Water” Made Me Horny For Sad Ben Affleck

Then, earlier this month, Deep Water started streaming on Hulu, starring Affleck and his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas. I settled into my couch ready to be disgusted by him yet again, but a strange thing happened. I felt…something. How do you put it? Hatred, except…the opposite? What is the word for when you do not find someone repulsive but instead want to pinch their butt so hard it falls off into your hand? Was I…horny for Ben Affleck?



Admittedly, I have almost no grasp on what happens in Deep Water. It was adapted from the 1957 Patricia Highsmith novel, and the reviews are sufficiently lukewarm. It was directed by Adrian Lyne, whose last movie was the 2002 erotic thriller Unfaithful, which I watched when I was 11 and it pushed me so forcefully into puberty that I immediately grew two sizable, undeniable breasts. They just popped clean out, like one of those bubble fidget toys. I should’ve known better than to watch another one of his movies.

The plot of Deep Water is, at best, completely irrelevant. Affleck and de Armas play Vic and Melinda, a couple who hate each other and should just get a divorce. Instead, Melinda cuckolds Vic over and over again until he is driven to — spoiler, in case you have never seen a movie before — murder.

I don’t know if Deep Water is any good. I don’t really care. What I do care about is the renewed pants-feelings I had for Ben Affleck playing a pathetic little man whose wife is incessantly cheating on him while he watches. That’s his entire role. It’s the whole movie. (Right now, if you look up “cuckold” in Merriam-Webster, the first example of how to use it is about this character, which sounds like a lie but somehow is not.) While de Armas swans around their enormous house, which is just close enough to a heavily wooded river where, say, a body could be submerged, Affleck gazes at her, wan and devastated while she tries to tongue the eustachian tube of whatever guy comes to one of their balls-out parties. Vic’s friends repeatedly ask why he lets his wife walk all over him, even applauding him for dancing with another woman (as if cheating back would be the best move here), but he doesn’t really explain it. (Also, for some reason that is never explained or narratively exploited, Vic has a huge shed full of snails that, he is at pains to say, cannot be eaten. This is a metaphor, I guess, but not a very good one.) Honestly, reflecting on this movie for more than five minutes will make the whole thing melt in your hands, so it’s best not to consider it for too long.