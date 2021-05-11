Why Are Crocs A Thing Again?

Last weekend, I traveled to Los Angeles for a work trip, my first trip since the pandemic started. I don’t like LA. I don’t like the temperature (bog air) or the culture (hope you like feeling carsick on a highway!), and I don’t particularly like the scene (a stranger said hello to me on the street, which made me want to go into witness protection). LA reminds me that I am a loser, which is fine — it’s a role I’ve played well for my entire life. So maybe you can imagine the utter alarm I experienced when, upon leaving a pretty nice restaurant, I watched as a very young, beautiful, and fashionable LA person walked in...wearing Crocs.



I’m a rule follower. Rule followers don’t like rules — we just obey them because we know the alternative is anarchy. And I always thought the rules were, “Crocs are bad.” I had been following this rule for a very long time, and suddenly there I was watching someone pair a ruched minidress with yellow Crocs.

First, they made all of our jeans skinny, and I said nothing. I stuffed my legs in these little casings and tried to say nice things about my body when it was shaped like an ice cream cone. Next, it was kitten heels, a stupid shoe that combines the unwalkability of a heel with the cowardice of not making it very tall. But now, they want me to get on board with Crocs? Crocs??? I sat at home and waited for the clubs to open so that I could get a velvet rope pregnant the fucking SECOND they play “WAP” and you’re going to tell me now is the time for Crocs?????

What are Crocs? Well, some might say they’re the Guy Fieri of shoes, but that would be an insult to Guy Fieris everywhere. (Mario Batali was actually the celebrity chef who shilled for them and hoo boy, didn’t that story end well.) Crocs launched in 2002, invented by three sail enthusiasts as a boat shoe that was slip-resistant, buoyant, and inspired by the far less hideous clog. Eventually, kids started wearing the shoes because of their bright colors, comfortable fit, and because children are stupid. For most of the company’s life, Crocs have been the populist choice — the classic shoe costs just around $45, which is pretty good for a shoe that if you tried to burn would claw out of the ashes, reform itself, and then return to your apartment the next day.

Crocs were once the shoe for normies, but now everybody is in a Croc. Questlove wore gold Crocs to the Oscars. Priyanka Chopra is in sparkly Crocs. Justin Bieber’s Crocs have already sold out. Nicki Minaj sports pink Crocs for some forthcoming release, which we can all hope is a new record but is in all likelihood a new perfume. There are specialty Crocs too: Drew Barrymore Crocs, Cars Crocs, Luke Combs Crocs (my colleague, Elamin, a fellow loser but for other reasons, assures me that “Luke Combs” is something to someone somewhere), and even Peeps Crocs, which yes, are topped with three large fake marshmallow Peeps. Someone bought this. For their body.

I know my fashion sense, past and present, is very bad. In the pandemic, it got worse. I depression-purchased three very cheap, faux silk robes in jewel tone colors, which I still wear around the house comme un flâneur while my video is off during work Zooms. Half my wardrobe is now tie-dye, a pattern I once hated since it was far too reflective of my parents’ good-time decade. I bought all these new belts for pants I don’t even own. I bought a back brace that’s supposed to help correct your posture as you hunch over your laptop on the West Elm couch you bought, thinking it would be the locale for many a hot makeout sesh but has instead become the place to sit when you’re on hold with Optimum trying to fix your Wi-Fi because the Summer House reunion is on.

My clothes prepandemic weren’t much better. My friends once joked that I always look like I’m late for a PTA meeting and I have no retort: My whole closet is still pencil skirts, ironed blouses, more blazers than I know what to do with (letting me reach the nadir of my puberty during 30 Rock was unfair), and a plethora of wrinkled tote bags. I’m boring and old, and my clothes largely reflect that. But you know what depths I never descended to? I never wore a fucking foam shoe shaped like a hockey mask.