There’s A Straight Line From Charlottesville To The Capitol

BuzzFeed News; Getty Images (2)

Nurphoto / Getty Images White supremacists march with tiki torches through the University of Virginia campus the night before the "Unite the Right" rally in 2017.

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse park near the White House, Jan. 6, 2021.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images Trump supporters outside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021.