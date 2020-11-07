Joe Biden Won, But America’s Problems Aren’t Over

It’s official: Biden is our new president. But just because we’re almost done with the utter chaos of Trump doesn’t mean the country is cured of its ills.

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

I was 18 when Barack Obama won in 2009, and it felt like a breath of fresh air after eight years of George W. Bush. I had never voted yet at that point in my life, and as a Canadian I still can’t, but Bush’s time as president felt exhausting, even from afar: I could have gone the rest of my life without hearing the word “gaffe” ever again. 9/11 felt like the beginning of the end of the US. By virtue of comparison, Barack Obama felt like a savior, and while his presidency was indeed better than Trump’s — electing a bag of hair with a Twizzler for a mouth would’ve been better than Trump — it still wasn’t enough for America to feel like a better, more equitable place. Was it better for you? Did it create a better world for all of us? Was it enough? Well, we know the answer: It was the last four years. Expecting one politician to right the ship is an impossible task, and so Biden winning the presidency this week isn’t really the end. It was a seemingly endless election, a tight race, and ultimately historic, with Biden nabbing more than 75 million votes (a record, as he's now received the most votes for any presidential candidate ever) and with Kamala Harris now the first Black and Indian-American woman as the vice president. Voter turnout is on pace to break records, projected to be just higher than 66%. Trump joins the underwhelming ranks of other one-term presidents, our modern-day Herbert Hoover. Still, it’s just the beginning of a long fight, and with Senate control likely determined by runoffs, a painful one. This win is just a clarion call that we all have another chance to fix this country before it decays for good. No nation slips into fascism comfortably, but for the US, it came through complacency. Plenty of voters — and ultimately, nonvoters — were comfortable for so long! Many had good jobs and enjoyed their families and didn’t worry too much about daily, unrelenting chaos. We could hug our moms inside an Applebee’s! But it was that complacency that gave us Trump, which was borne out of the same kind of self-satisfaction that made some mop their brows when Obama was elected and think, Good, I never have to worry about racism again. The same way many view the pandemic as an avoidable crisis, so too should we view the election of Donald Trump in 2016. If certain white people had voted, instead of assuming the election was in the bag for Hillary Clinton, we might not have had to live through the last four years of chaos. (How many times can I scream into my mirror, “TRUMP WON WISCONSIN ONLY BY 22,700 VOTES,” while it cracks at the sight of my own reflection?) White women, who were perhaps initially convinced that a Trump presidency would never affect their comfort until they weren’t able to eat inside a Panera Bread for the last eight months, could have stopped this four years ago. And apparently, based on early exit polls, they didn’t try very hard to stop it this time either. Biden’s win, I’m sure, will signal to a lot of people that there’s a real changing of the guard in the US. That choosing someone other than Trump means that the country is repenting for the sins of the last four years. It’s a relief for a lot of people, but namely people who are fed up with the cruelty being the point. The week before the election, “anxious” and “nervous” were trending on Twitter, a beautiful encapsulation of our countrywide hell. Or, really, our international hell — there are very few countries left unaffected by Trump’s four years of presidential turmoil. The day of the election felt bleak too, as most mail-in ballots hadn’t yet been counted. But slowly, as the week unfolded, it seemed more and more likely that Biden would clinch the extremely tight race, and we could dream of a future of forgetting the names of Trump’s children. It’s good news for anyone hoping for a more progressive country — eventually — but Biden’s win is just the first step in an incredibly long list of actions the country needs to commit to in order to gravitate toward actually being “great.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images Joe Biden arrives to speak one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

His victory felt inevitable — at least to me, a noncitizen who’s only been here for two years, who can’t vote, and who generally has kept their head down waiting for a green card to come in. The chaos of the Trump administration had, in the last year in particular, become fatal. Biden was a perfect adversary for Trump because he’s downright forgettable, the generic Barbie of presidential candidates. His policies, which seem to boil down to “fracking 🌈,” appease neither young, democratic socialists, who are a big part of the party’s future, nor Trump’s most vehement conservative base — McCains notwithstanding. But the mediocre middle is where Biden thrives best, and that’s how he won. The energy around this Biden victory has largely been about voting Trump out rather than excitement about voting Biden in. He was palatable enough for those made squeamish by Trump’s bombastic form of racism but also too spooked by the words “democratic socialism” to demand a better option. (Speaking as a Canadian, democratic socialism is mostly fine. You have to wait a few extra days for blood work, which is kind of a bummer, but you never get a phone call from a lab that, surprise, you owe them $900 because of something called “a deductible.” And much like Fahrenheit and the spelling of “neighbour,” the definition of a deductible is among the things I am not interested in learning about this country.) Biden is a placeholder president. His legacy will likely forever be marked by the enormous mess he now has to clean up. In 2016, voter suppression disproportionately affected Black voters, and these suppression tactics impacted the 2020 election too. Even once ballots were being counted, there were still hoards of people demanding that officials stop counting, lest Trump lose for good. But some people just didn’t vote in 2016, with 45% of adults in the US not casting a vote. This year, they did: NBC reported that 20% of the early votes across the country came from voters who did not or could not vote in the last election. Maybe some people just assumed everything would work itself out. (But maybe not like this?)

Biden’s win is just the first step in an incredibly long list of things this country needs to do in order to be anywhere close to actually being “great.”



The 2020 election is indicative of nothing other than the fact that Americans are fed up.