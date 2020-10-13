Are You A Teacher Dealing With Conspiracy Theories In Class?

Conspiracy theories, like those that make up the QAnon mass delusion that alleges Trump is fighting against a deep state cabal of child eaters, are mostly being shared by older folks on Facebook, but there are any number of them that young people can latch on to. And even though a lot of schools are largely virtual right now, kids and teenagers are still bringing conspiracy theories they've read online or heard to school. Have you been bombarded by memes?

If you're a teacher working in the US, we want to hear from you. Have you had students come to you with conspiracy theories — like those QAnon followers believe — that they've read online or were taught at home? What are the challenges in countering misinformation with your students?

If you're a teacher with thoughts on this, you can fill out our survey here, or email us directly at scaachi.koul@buzzfeed.com.