The author's avatar (right) and her husband's avatar (left), holding axes.

Here’s the least surprising thing I’ve read in recent memory: In March, as China started to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown measures, divorce rates skyrocketed. I’m not sure I’ve understood anything more, considering that as I type this, my 42-year-old husband trots into the bedroom where I am trying to work, throws his laundry on the bed, where I am working, and whines loudly about having to fold his clothes, like a child. (He doesn’t even fold the clothes properly; he just rolls everything up as if he’s in the army, which he’s definitely not because something tells me that an adult man having a mental breakdown about not being able to get a haircut for four weeks likely wouldn’t survive in a war.) For anyone married, or living long-term with their partner during this much-longer-than-originally-anticipated lockdown, a higher-than-normal divorce rate is hardly surprising. Being trapped with anyone — let alone the person you know best, which means when he clears his throat, you know that it’s on fucking purpose — is an unbelievable strain on a relationship, and only made worse by the stress of this particular situation.

Even though my husband and I are healthy and employed and largely very fortunate, we’re still struggling to not pick at each other over things that absolutely do not matter.

It’s interesting how the constant, crippling fear that you or someone you love will fall ill from a virus that we don’t yet have a vaccine for while also worrying about the country’s dizzying lack of medical resources, record unemployment, and a president who seems to think arthritis medicine will cure this disease could maybe push a marriage to its brink. Even though my husband and I are healthy and employed and largely very fortunate, we’re still struggling to not pick at each other every day over things that absolutely do not matter. That said, if he leaves his hair goop out on the counter one more time, I will strangle him on a livestream so everyone can watch. Why is he even doing his hair anyway?? No one can see him other than me!!!!!! Improbably, the thing that might actually rescue our relationship during this indefinite shelter-in-place order is our Nintendo Switch. (Not to put too fine a point on it, but he also initially didn’t want to get one because “you’re an adult, you don’t need a video game,” so who’s the fucking adult now, Scott? Give me all your golden nuggets!!!) After some cajoling from friends, I finally downloaded Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game that lets you build a world on a remote island where you’re allowed to be outside whenever you want. All I eat are peaches and coconuts, which is pretty decadent considering my real-world diet is mostly an instant ramen so spicy that it destroys my inside for three days. I’ve stitched together a colorful backpack made of “Bunny Day eggs” and live alone in a single room with a double bed, two vanities, a squat toilet (it fell out of a tree), an arcade, and a table made out of sand dollars. It’s like The Sims but even more wholesome: Nothing bad can ever really happen to you in Animal Crossing, and even though you’re perpetually in debt to a trio of raccoons, you’re never punished, you never die, and even getting bit by wasps only means you get new flooring for your house. It’s petty of me to have started playing this game with the expressed purpose of getting away from my husband, but alas, I am a petty person. So when he started playing it too, I was irate: I bought this game for me and only me. As soon as he logged in, he landed on my island, started leaving garbage on the beach, got mad at me for not building Nook’s Cranny fast enough (give me your iron and I WILL), and kept bragging about making a straw shirt before I got the recipe to make the shirt myself. At least I nabbed the naming rights for the island we both live on: Butt Hole Island was supposed to be my private sanctuary, another place for me to silently resent his presence. There are already plenty of helpful tips for how to keep your marriage from imploding as you share the same three rooms with the same person for yet another week, another month, with no clear end in sight. But I suppose the best advice I can give is you is to find little ways to offer kindness to each other, whatever that might look like in your little corner of the world.

I didn’t expect a video game where I dig up eggs and fish for tin cans would remind me of how much I love the person I chose to marry.