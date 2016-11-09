World Leaders Are Congratulating Donald Trump After His Victory British Prime Minister Theresa May said she looked forward to building on the "ties" of the USA and UK's "special relationship." Twitter

Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

World leaders from across the globe, including the UK, China, Russia, and Turkey, congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Trump in a statement on Facebook and reiterated that Britain and the United Stated had an "enduring and special relationship." Facebook

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, tweeted he was "much looking forward to working with his administration on global stability and prosperity." Congratulations to Donald Trump and much looking forward to working with his administration on global stability and prosperity

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, said the USA presidency "carries a responsibility which is felt all over the world." Jonathan Brady PA Archive/PA Images

"There’s no country we Germans have as close a relationship with as the United States of America. Whoever rules this vast country, with its enormous economic strength, its military potential, its cultural influence, carries a responsibility which is felt all over the world," she said. "Germany and America are connected by common values: democracy, freedom, respect for the law and for human dignity irrespective of origin, skin colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political conviction. On the basis of these values, I offer the future president of America, Donald Trump, a close working relationship."

The French president, Francois Hollande, congratulated Trump, but said in an address: "This American election opens a period of uncertainty." Je viens de m'exprimer au sujet de l'élection présidentielle américaine.

He warned there might be a period of instability and urged the world protect democracies and French and European values.

Russian politicians were jubilant and said they expected a more “constructive” relationship with America with Trump as president. Peter Muhly / PA Wire/PA Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump on his win. Also speaking Wednesday morning, Putin aide Vyacheslav Volodin said he hoped relations between the two nations would improve under President-elect Donald Trump. “Hopefully, with the new US president a more constructive dialogue between our countries is possible," he said.

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, said "the relationship between our two countries serves as a model for the world." I congratulate President-elect @realDonaldTrump on his election victory – please read my full statement: https://t.co/Kv7fK6B5BA

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to congratulate Donald J. Trump on his election as the next President of the United States," he said in a statement. “Canada has no closer friend, partner, and ally than the United States. We look forward to working very closely with President-elect Trump, his administration, and with the United States Congress in the years ahead, including on issues such as trade, investment, and international peace and security. “The relationship between our two countries serves as a model for the world. Our shared values, deep cultural ties, and strong integrated economies will continue to provide the basis for advancing our strong and prosperous partnership.”

China said it expected to work on developing a "sustainable, healthy" relationship with the United States. "We expect to work with the new US administration on the sustainable, healthy and stable development of Sino-US relationship for the benefits of people from the two countries and elsewhere," Lu Kang, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a foreign ministry briefing on Wednesday. "As of specific trade conflicts ... The two super nations have already mature frames to work under as World Trade Organisation members to deal with those conflicts, I believe the two nations have the capability to handle these issues."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Donald Trump a "true friend" and said the two countries were "rooted in the same values." I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the 45th President of the United States of America.

Twitter

Israeli education minister @naftalibennett says Trump's victory means "the era of a Palestinian state is over". The Israeli education minister also reportedly said Trump's victory means "the era of a Palestinian state is over."

Netanyahu's office also tweeted out a video of the prime minister congratulating Trump, who has reportedly invited Netanyahu to the US at his earliest convenience. President-elect @realDonaldTrump, my friend, Congratulations on being elected President of the USA. You are a great… https://t.co/KIJiCRbAsi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped Trump would bring a "better" chapter for America. Turkey PM Binali Yildirim congratulations Trump, calls for extradition of exiled US-based Gulen for alleged role i… https://t.co/gMY8WIAoI5 "The election marks the beginning of a new era in the United States. I hope that the American people's decision will facilitate audacious steps being taken regarding fundamental rights and liberties and democracy in the world and regional developments," he said in a public address to business leaders. "Personally and on behalf of the nation, I wish to consider this decision by the American people a positive sign and wish them a successful future." Turkey's prime minister, Binali Yildirim, also congratulated Trump and wasted no time in using the opportunity to call on the US to extradite Fethullah Gülen, whom the government has accused of plotting the failed coup in July. "I am openly calling on the new president from here about the urgent extradition of Gülen, the mastermind, executor, and perpetrator of the heinous coup attempt, who lives on US soil," he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered "heartfelt congratulations," called Trump a "strong leader" and said Japan and America were "unwavering allies." Congratulatory message from Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to @realDonaldTrump, a "very successful businessman with extraor… https://t.co/3hAUYgG3sa

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball said “We look forward to working closely as ever with his administration.” "We congratulate president-elect Trump and we look forward to working closely as ever with his administration as it is formed and when it takes office earlier next year," he said. “President-elect Trump himself described it as being at times a nasty campaign, and it was certainly, by our standards, a very bitter one,” he added. The former PM Tony Abbott, meanwhile, tweeted: "Congrats to the new president who appreciates that middle America is sick of being taken for granted."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wished Trump "all success in his new duties" and said he looked forward to "enhancing cooperation relations" with the country.

Another strongman congratulates Trump, Egypt's Pres. Sisi.

Another strongman congratulates Trump, Egypt's Pres. Sisi.

Iran's foreign minister urged Trump to stick to international accords, while the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said it was "braced for any development." #BREAKING Iran foreign minister urges Trump to stick to international accords Behrouz Kamalvandi said Iran was "ready for any development," and would continue implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a nuclear agreement between Tehran and the USA, UK, Russia, China, France, and Germany, the Tasnim News Agency reported.

President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, said the win has been a "well earned victory." Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump for a well earned victory.Looking fwd to continued good relationship w/ United States&new administration

Meanwhile, leaders from larger political parties also congratulated Trump.

Golden Dawn, Greece's far-right party, said it was a victory for the "ethnically clean." Reuters reported Golden Dawn, which took its first seats in parliament in 2012 after a backlash against austerity policies in Greece, as saying: "This was a victory for the forces which oppose globalisation, are fighting illegal migration and are in favour of clean ethnic states, in favour of self-sufficiency in the national economy."

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian candidate for the 2018 presidential elections, said Brazil will follow on the path of the US. Parabéns ao povo dos EUA pela eleição d @realDonaldTrump .Vence aquele q lutou contra "tudo e todos". Em 2018 será o Brasil no mesmo caminho "Congratulations to the people of the United States electing @realDonaldTrump," he said. He also said "Brazil will be on the same path" in 2018.

In Mexico, a former candidate urged Mexicans to keep calm as it became clear Donald Trump would win the election. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a former Mexican presidential candidate said Mexico is "a free, independent, sovereign country. It is not a colony, it is not a protectorate, it does not depend on any foreign government." He made the comments in a video published on his Facebook page Tuesday night.

Gen. Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, extended congratulations. I congratulate President-Elect Donald Trump on his historic election as the President of the United States. I... https://t.co/0WO4Gbpfg6

And the premier of the Western Cape and former South African opposition leader, Helen Zille, said the news was "beyond comprehension." The latest news on the US Election is beyond comprehension. I could never comprehend why SA voters didn't "Stop Zuma" -- but THIS?