In Its New Episode, "Serial" Can't Catch Up With Its Own Story

All one had to do was log onto Reddit or any other social media platform or message board of their choice. Listeners picked apart the case, some even going so far as to drive by the houses of witnesses (or even attempt to contact them directly). There were deeper criticisms of how Serial investigated the case. A major one was that in prioritizing the serialized approach, the podcast failed to fully reckon with systemic inequities of the criminal legal system — specifically, the rampant anti-Muslim sentiment that radiated throughout the police investigation and courtroom proceedings. Koenig’s first-person narration, meant to present herself as approachable and fallible, instead revealed the inherent naivete of her perspective as a white woman reporter. By failing to fully delve into the ethnic backgrounds of both Hae-Min Lee and Adnan Syed, Serial missed an opportunity to explore the ramifications of Lee’s murder and Syed’s conviction on the Korean American and Pakistani communities in Baltimore and beyond.

These criticisms only became more pointed in the intervening years, as the appetite for true crime started to bifurcate between those craving and conducting rigorous journalism and those in search of community. The palate for crime stories broadened, emphasizing larger societal issues and finding meaningful alternatives to “missing white women” narratives. The high point remains the second season of APM Reports’ In the Dark (which, sadly, will not see a third), hosted by Madeleine Baran, whose reporting on the many trials of Curtis Flowers for a crime he likely did not commit led to the Supreme Court vacating his conviction on the grounds of jury selection racial bias.

People more interested in true crime storytelling as a means of community had many outlets to choose from. Thus, the advent, beginning in 2016, of the “Murderinos,” avid listeners of the chat show–style podcast My Favorite Murder (as well as its many imitators), who gravitated toward the genre in order to address longstanding fears — their own, as well as what's embedded in the culture — and feel both empowered and less alone.

Slaking the appetite for true crime content became the full-time endeavor of authors, podcasters, documentarians, and others already in or parachuting into the true crime space. The cottage industry of conventions, conferences, merchandise, and meetups also created the “true crime personality,” in which the plight of the missing and murdered becomes a means of amassing fame and building a brand. The transformation of real-life trauma and pain for entertainment is already a deeply uncomfortable topic — but when one adds the possibility of bad actors or even grift, the ramifications are all the more devastating.