These Grammar TikToks Prove Being A Know-It-All Never Goes Out Of Style

If you don't know the difference between "your" and "you're," prepare to be called out!

By Sarah Schweppe

Posted on October 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET

You might've seen when English-language queen Kelsie Satterfield (TikTok user @kelsiesatt) took people who don't believe in the truth that is the Oxford comma to TASK.

The BuzzFeed copydesk breaks with other ~journalism writers~ and uses the Oxford comma, so we're on Kelsie's side here.

Turns out no one loves correcting each other's grammar more than people on TikTok.

If you don't know the difference between "your" and "you're," prepare to be called out!

Here's a lesson on "there," "their," and "they're."

They love pointing out missing commas.

Maybe making you realize you've been writing something wrong your whole life????

They'll explain homophones!

And declare their love for people who use ~proper~ grammar!

Even teach you how to properly shoot* your* shot*.

TikTok users are NOT afraid to call out bogus "grammar rules."

Or complain about their parents correcting them.

TikTok users are the future* of language!!

*The ones who will decide if the past tense of "yeet" is "yeeted" or "yote."

While we have you here...the BuzzFeed News copydesk has a question.

  1. How would you style this term for a TikTok user?

How would you style this term for a TikTok user?
  1.  
    vote votes
    TikTokker
  2.  
    vote votes
    TikToker
  3.  
    vote votes
    TikTok'er
  4.  
    vote votes
    Something else I'll write in the comments
