This is an excerpt from Quibbles & Bits , the BuzzFeed News copydesk's newsletter. Sign up below to nerd out about language and style with us once a month!

One of the hardest things in journalism — and, let’s just say it, life — can be admitting that you’ve made a huge mistake. Or even a tiny one. As we wrap up 2019, let’s take a look back on some of the best, worst, and funniest article corrections .

Read more of the best of this year’s corrections here .

The past 10 years have seen major changes in the way we communicate, as we discussed in our last newsletter when we dug into the words that defined the decade.

Our style guide is a living document. In the past year, we made a number of additions: We updated LGBT to LGBTQ — the Q makes the initialism more explicitly inclusive of diverse and fluid sexual orientations and gender identities. We also added themself, the natural extension of the singular they.

Among the ~incredibly important~ additions to our word list in 2019 are TikTok/TikToker, Snapstreak, yeehaw, finsta, Cantopop, strap-on, butt-dial, OK boomer, memeable, Baby Yoda, and Gen Z/Gen Z’er. I mean, we changed doughnut to donut! This was a very big deal.

As usual, the copydesk spent a lot of our year engaged in the highest form of intellectual discourse: grammar memes. Check out our list of 62 jokes and memes about language and style.