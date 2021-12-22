39 Of The Best Grammar Memes And Tweets From 2021
Yeah, they're mostly from us! What about it! Follow us @styleguide!
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
-
Sarah Schweppe is a senior copy editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Sarah Schweppe at sarah.schweppe@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Emerson Malone is a copy editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Emerson Malone at emerson.malone@buzzfeed.com.
-
None
Contact Sydnee Thompson at sydnee.thompson@buzzfeed.com.