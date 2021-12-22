 Skip To Content
39 Of The Best Grammar Memes And Tweets From 2021

Yeah, they're mostly from us! What about it! Follow us @styleguide!

By Sarah Schweppe and Emerson Malone and Sydnee Thompson

Picture of Sarah Schweppe Sarah Schweppe BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Emerson Malone Emerson Malone BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Sydnee Thompson Sydnee Thompson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 21, 2021, at 7:24 p.m. ET

1.

Jesse McLaren @McJesse

If we as a country learned anything this past week, it’s that Capitol has an O in it.

2.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Good day to remind people to use an en dash instead of a hyphen in vote counts like, say, as a random example, "The House voted 232–197" https://t.co/MNPjMqh8m2

3.

James Hamblin @jameshamblin

We'll have a story on the coronavirus variants on The Atlantic in the morning. With gratitude to our copy editors navigating the evolving taxonomical linguistics.

4.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Trying to find the right words to describe the color(s) of Kamala Harris's outfit is reminding us of something...🤔

5.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

"I ran a spellcheck, so it should be good to go." copy editor:

6.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

complicated financial jargon to describe losing money 👎 stonks 👍

7.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

HARSH WRITING ADVICE: Copy editors are your friends.

8.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

5̶ 0 days since we've corrected a "GameStock" typo

9.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

it’s always “wyd” and never “cjwyf”

10.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

copy editors: just going to make a few punctuation suggestions!

11.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

omg

12.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

13.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

14.

Jessica Johnson @ejessicajohnson

Thinking today of the copy editor who once told me, “Most writers use commas for emotional, not grammatical, reasons.”

15.

Average LilyPond Engraver 🏳️‍⚧️ @maticevska

the word 'pasta' comes from the word 'pasta' which comes from the word 'pasta' which comes from the word 'pasta'

16.

Charles Finch @CharlesFinch

dying

17.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

18.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

guillemet, en dash, semicolon, interrobang

19.

Charlie Warzel @cwarzel

just accidentally hit send on my newsletter with a BIG OLE BOLDED editing comment to myself in the first paragraph that I never addressed. faaaaantastic stuff from me. i can promise you the appropriate galaxy brain employee has been disciplined (me)

20.

mimi newman @miminew__

me watching you edit my google doc

21.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

did it hurt? when you split that infinitive?

22.

Zito @_Zeets

I just told someone to break up a long sentence, and this is the true final betrayal of myself

23.

hannah good @goodhannah7

society if keyboards had em dash buttons

24.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

wow, ok, unfollowing now. was a big fan of their custom typeface, was not aware they abused the diaeresis.

25.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

Happy #NationalPunctuationDay to all who observe!!!!!!

26.

Mary Tobler @MaryTobler

got really excited about japanese politics for a minute there

27.

James Medlock @jdcmedlock

Found a typo in a 50 year old NYTimes article

28.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

"Don't worry about typos — the copy editor will take care of it." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

29.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

me in the google doc me in real life

30.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

copy editors trying not to self-edit during #NaNoWriMo

31.

The Onion @TheOnion

‘New York Times’ Copy Editor Recommends Tom Morello Cut Down Use Of Wah-Wah Pedal In Column https://t.co/lU5TSTK3ga

32.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

rough day out there for the swifties who struggle with spelling gyllenhaal

33.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

copy desk debates on a Friday at 4:40 p.m.

34.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

the copy editor urge to change "the ways in which" to "how"

35.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

36.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

can i get one day off

37.

Alexis Gay @yayalexisgay

when you love the em-dash

38.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

ok mine was weird

39.

BuzzFeed Style Guide @styleguide

u want me to edit? the thing that killed your darlings?

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.