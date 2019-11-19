Can You Ace This Impeachment Copy Quiz?
How's your BuzzFeed style game during the impeachment inquiry?
[The Impeachment Today podcast gets you up to date with the day’s most important impeachment news. Catch up on all the episodes, or subscribe on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows.]
-
Sarah Schweppe is a senior copy editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Sarah Schweppe at sarah.schweppe@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.