Can You Ace This Impeachment Copy Quiz?

How's your BuzzFeed style game during the impeachment inquiry?

By Sarah Schweppe

Sarah Schweppe BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 19, 2019, at 5:11 p.m. ET

[The Impeachment Today podcast gets you up to date with the day’s most important impeachment news. Catch up on all the episodes, or subscribe on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows.]

  1. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

    OK, let's start at the beginning. At this point, we've all heard about the infamous phone call between US President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine. But which of these sentences describing it adheres to BuzzFeed style?
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Contrary to AP, lowercase a title after the words then, now, or former, e.g., former president Barack Obama, then-president Ronald Reagan, now-president Donald Trump.

  2. Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images

    What about this sentence?
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    BuzzFeed is going with Zelensky for the spelling of the Ukrainian president's name, and whistleblower is one word in AP style.

  3. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    But Trump was making interesting decisions regarding Ukraine even before this call... How should we write this sentence?
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    There should be no questions about how to spell Marie Yovanovitch or Kyiv (transliterated from Ukrainian — preferred over the Russian “Kiev”).

  4. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

    Then we got a look at some text messages. What's the correct sentence here?
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Lowercase the title former special envoy when it’s not his exact title (which is US special representative for Ukraine negotiations).

  5. Alex Wong/Getty Images

    In those texts, people made some comments about Trump's intentions. How would BuzzFeed write this sentence though?
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Lowercase president when it doesn't precede a name, and there no hyphens in quid pro quo — it's a Latin phrase. Wake up, Latin! You're alive! (Also, don't use an apostrophe to make it plural.)

  6. Win McNamee/Getty Images

    House committees are hearing testimonies from people in the administration to gather information. What's the correct version of this sentence?
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    When referring to more than one current officeholder, capitalize and abbreviate their titles before their names. For acting positions, lowercase acting but keep the title as you normally would — this title, chief of staff, is lowercase, per AP.

  7. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

    If these committees find enough evidence of wrongdoing, the impeachment process will continue. How would BuzzFeed write this sentence?
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Capitalize Congress when referring to the US Senate and House of Representatives, per AP style, but lowercase the term articles of impeachment.

