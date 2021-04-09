11 Brilliant Books That Explore Our Relationship With Nature

As we move deeper into a climate change–affected world, our relationships with the earth are changing. These relationships are varied — micro and macro, obvious and subtle, painful and loving; this planet and our connection to it is nothing if not multifaceted. The following books, new and forthcoming, explore the natural world, reckon with humanity in an environmental context, and chronicle the many aspects of life on earth.

Self-Portrait With Cephalopod by Kathryn Smith (Milkweed Editions, out now)

Cephalopods are a molluscan class of sea creature characterized by, among other things, bilateral symmetry. Kathryn Smith’s poems embrace a kind of lyrical symmetry alongside the fragmentation of loss – loss of ecology, loss of attention, loss of hope. The poems here don’t shy away from a sense of doom, but neither do they succumb to it; they cling to a love that propels us forward, no matter how imperfectly. They are observational and emotional at once, and a welcome addition to the ever-growing canon of art that processes climate change grief.

Earth’s Wild Music: Celebrating and Defending the Songs of the Natural World by Kathleen Dean Moore (Counterpoint, out now)

The title of Kathleen Dean Moore’s new essay collection speaks for itself. An environmental activist and pianist, Moore renders the natural world through the lens of music, which is everywhere in the natural world. Celebrating, mourning, and defending the songs and voices of creatures from whales to wolves, this book is a grounding and incisive read.

The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson (Milkweed Editions, out now)

Diane Wilson (Dakota) knows a lot about seeds. As the executive director of the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance, she works toward increasing Indigenous food sovereignty and preservation of seeds and traditional plant food varieties. In her debut novel (she previously authored a memoir), Wilson tells a multigenerational story through the eyes of Rosalie Iron Wing, a Dakota woman who discovers her own connection to food, plants, and heritage. It’s a gorgeous and moving work of fiction with memorable characters that will stay in your heart and body for a long time.

Elemental: Earth Stories edited by Sarah Coolidge (Two Lines Press, out now)

This multinational anthology includes environmental fiction in translation from Japan, Norway, Madagascar, Iran, Germany, Israel, Iraq, and Poland. Each story deftly weaves humanity and its shortcomings with the wild, rocky earth on which we reside— from a family in Japan and its heirloom stones to a political prisoner flying away on the wind. Elemental is a short but powerful anthology, and a must-read collection of a diverse array of writing.



Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water by Kazim Ali (Milkweed Editions, out now)

As a queer Muslim person born in London and raised in a series of small towns and cities in Manitoba, Canada, Kazim Ali struggled with a sense of belonging while growing up. In this memoir, Ali chronicles the process of revisiting the land on which he came of age: the Manitoba town of Jenpeg, which sprouted up around a hydroelectric dam in the Nelson River. Returning to this place, he connects with people of the Pimicikamak community, and reckons with ideas of power, land, and what it means to occupy, care for, and/or belong to a place.

The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly by Kate Lebo (Farrar, Straus and Giroux; out now)

In this collection from Pie School founder Kate Lebo, each of 26 essays is named after a fruit that symbolizes aspects of Lebo’s life, and life in general. Weaving botanical and medicinal histories, relationships between people and land, and the idea of nourishment, this book (which includes recipes) is inventive and charming, but it’s also profound and deeply felt. The connection between food and land is never forgotten, and the writing is superb.

