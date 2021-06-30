Wisconsin Republicans Said They'd Hire Three Former Cops To Investigate The 2020 Election. It’s Not At All Clear What They Are Doing.

Republican leaders in states across the country have spent the first half of 2021 pushing to relitigate the 2020 election, amping up false conspiracies that the presidency was stolen and in some cases pushing for “audits” to prove the case. But what’s happening now in Wisconsin is unique — a secretive effort run by one of the state’s most powerful Republicans to undermine faith in elections.



The investigation is unlike anything else happening in the country, even as it has a similar aim: giving semiofficial cover to false and misleading claims of 2020 election fraud as a way to justify severe new voting restrictions.

On May 26, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was going to hire three former police officers to look into bogus claims of widespread voter fraud and other tips they receive about the election. They would be overseen by an attorney, they would have subpoena power, and they would deliver a report to Vos, likely this fall.

Republicans on the Assembly’s Organization Committee, which Vos chairs, voted two days later to give him, personally, the authority to “approve all financial costs and contractual arrangements for hiring legal counsel and investigators” for the venture.

A month later, there is no information on what Vos’s three investigators are doing, and it’s not even clear who one of them is. Their meetings, if they are having them, are not public.

Vos used the same language that other Republicans have used to back attempts to relitigate the 2020 election: Their investigations are needed because so many people don’t believe that the last election was “legitimate,” while they are themselves spreading the idea that it wasn’t. Never mind that audits conducted by Wisconsin’s six-member bipartisan elections commission — which includes a commissioner appointed by Vos himself — have found just 27 cases of potential fraud among 3.3 million ballots cast in the state in November. “Is there a whole lot of smoke or is there actual fire? We just don’t know yet,” Vos told the Journal Sentinel.

One thing Vos has been clear about is what he hopes to gain from his investigation. He acknowledges the election can’t be overturned (while arguing, bizarrely, “My job is to be frustrated with the result”) and so he wants these investigators to produce a report that will help him pass restrictive voting laws, which are currently getting vetoed by the state’s Democratic governor. Vos has been explicit about this, telling the Journal Sentinel, “I want to build public support for these election reforms.”

None of this has been enough for former president Donald Trump, who said Friday that Vos was “working hard to cover up election fraud” and called for Vos to back an “audit” like the sideshow in Arizona or lose his seat; a resolution calling on him to resign at the state party’s annual convention Saturday failed. Vos said that Trump was “just misinformed,” noting that Republicans voted in February to authorize the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau to look into how the election was run. Several Republicans on Saturday started referring to it as a “forensic” audit, mimicking Trump and his supporters’ language.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Vos’s office multiple times asking for the identities of all of the investigators and other basic facts, like when the investigation actually began, whether there is any budget for the taxpayer-funded investigation, and where the investigators are doing this work. His office ignored the questions and declined multiple interview requests.

Democrats on the Assembly’s Elections and Organizing committees, the bodies that set all of this up, told BuzzFeed News that even they do not know who all of the investigators are or what they are doing and that there is no requirement for Vos to ever say so. Vos’s authority over the investigation comes from what’s called a “paper ballot,” literally a piece of paper asking legislators for an “aye” or “no” on something Vos wants, in lieu of public comment or input from anyone. The authorization for the investigation is just two sentences and includes no details or limits.