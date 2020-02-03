Watch Live: Democrats And Trump’s Lawyers Make Their Final Arguments In Trump’s Impeachment Trial

The Senate will then take Tuesday off ahead of a vote on whether to remove Trump from office on Wednesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial continues Monday with closing arguments from both legal teams ahead of a likely acquittal vote on Wednesday afternoon. House Democrats and Trump’s lawyers will have a total of four hours to make their cases on Monday before the trial wraps up. Though Trump had hoped to have the trial ended quickly — and before his State of the Union address Tuesday night — senators will take Tuesday off of their trial duties and vote on whether to remove him from office on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Trump was charged with two articles of impeachment by the House in December: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges relate to Trump’s decision to withhold vital military aid from Ukraine, until the country agreed to open investigations into one of his political rivals, Joe Biden, largely based on conspiracy theories. Trump then stonewalled Congress’ investigation of the Ukraine affair, preventing members of his administration from testifying and refusing to hand over documents to the House, leading to the obstruction charge. At this point in the trial, senators from both parties largely agree on the facts of the case — that Trump withheld the Ukraine aid in exchange for help in his reelection campaign — but while Democrats say he is a danger to the country and interfering in the 2020 election, Republicans believe his are not impeachable, though some concede they were inappropriate. The decision of whether to remove Trump from office, Republicans argue, is better left to voters in November than to the Senate.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the Senate voted on Friday to block witnesses in the impeachment trial.