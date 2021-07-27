Twitter Permanently Suspended Eight Accounts That Had Been Promoting Pro-Trump "Audits" Of The 2020 Election

Twitter has permanently suspended eight accounts that spread former president Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and pushed for partisan “audits” to find evidence to support those falsehoods, the platform's latest suspensions directed at the audits.

Among those suspended was the official Twitter account for the ongoing, Republican-led audit in Arizona, which is being overseen by a contractor who has spread false conspiracy theories, including in a recent pro-Trump movie. The Arizona audit has been a popular tourist destination for conservative lawmakers from across the country hoping to emulate it in their home states, including several who were in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6. The official audit account had spread misinformation about the 2020 election.



Additionally, a trolly account known as @AuditWarRoom, which had also spread misinformation and attacked officials who were critical of the Arizona audit and reporters covering it, was suspended. The owner of that account, who is unknown, had recently set up five other “War Room” accounts pushing for audits in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania as well as a separate Arizona-specific account, all of which were also suspended by the social media platform.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Twitter said the accounts were permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules on platform manipulation and spam. The company did not say when the suspensions took effect, but it appears that it happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Audit War Room’s Instagram account, which was still live at the time of publication, posted about the suspension at 1:30 p.m. and then directed followers to its accounts on Telegram and Gettr, two social media sites favored by the far right. Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the Audit War Room account, which screenshots its own tweets, violates its rules.