Senate Investigators Say They're Looking Into When Michael Cohen Knew About The Trump Tower Meeting

The two heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Tuesday that they have "re-engaged" President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen about when he learned of the infamous Trump Tower meeting between top Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer.



Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican who chairs the committee, said Tuesday that Cohen previously told the committee he was not aware of the June 16, 2016, Trump Tower meeting before it became public last summer. But Burr said that the committee has reached out to him, following recent press reports that conflict with that testimony.

Burr and committee vice chair Sen. Mark Warner said Tuesday that the committee has “re-engaged Cohen and his team” to get to the bottom of the issue, following reports that Cohen alleges he was present when Donald Trump Jr. told Trump and others about the proposed meeting. (The president has denied any prior knowledge of the meeting.)