Former Rep. John Dingell, The Hilarious Leader Of Resistance Twitter, Has Died

WASHINGTON — Rep. John Dingell, the longest serving member of Congress in US history who became known for his epic Twitter account, died Thursday at the age of 92.

His wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, who was elected to his seat in Congress after he retired in 2015, announced his death in a statement from her office Thursday night. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had earlier confirmed the news on Twitter, calling him one of the state's "greatest leaders."



Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, served for nearly 60 years in Congress and was a longtime advocate for climate and environmental protections, including authoring the Endangered Species Act and co-authoring the Clean Water Act in the early 1970s. He was also a major proponent of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and creating Medicare.

More recently Dingell had become known as a prolific tweeter, even in his 80s and 90s, and helped pave the way for Resistance Twitter, now dominated by members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Brian Schatz.

His frequent jabs at Republicans and President Donald Trump, as well as jokes and memes, earned him more than 250,000 Twitter followers.

