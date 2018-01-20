Some Federal Agencies Are Telling All Of Their Employees To Show Up On Monday, Even If There's Still A Shutdown

The federal government is shutting down, but the Trump administration has vowed to keep more services open and more federal employees at work than the Obama administration did during 2013's shutdown, encouraging agencies to use leftover money to keep their doors open for as long as possible.

“We want to make folks understand that it will look very different than it did under the previous administration,” Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney told reporters Friday morning, well before Congress failed to fund the government by a midnight deadline.

Several agencies the government considers “nonessential” that shut down in 2013 will stay open, at least initially, even if Congress doesn't manage to come to a deal this weekend to reopen the government. Still, most federal employees will not get paid, including members of the military, until the shutdown is over. And nonessential employees who cannot go to work while the government is shuttered may not even get paid once it’s open again.

National parks, for example, will not close down. But with a skeleton crew of employees authorized to work through the shutdown, they will not be able to provide many basic services to visitors, including bathrooms and clearing snow and ice from walkways.

“[N]ational parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures,” Jeffrey Olson, a National Park Service spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News in an email earlier Friday. “For example, this means that roads that have already been open will remain open (think snow removal) and vault toilets (wilderness type restrooms) will remain open. However services that require staffing and maintenance such as campgrounds and full service restrooms, will not be operating.”

According to the NPS contingency plans, about 13% of the agency’s roughly 24,700 workers would stay on in some capacity. Sally Jewell, who served as Interior Department secretary under Obama, criticized this approach in a recent interview, telling the Atlantic that the lack of staff could lead to safety issues in the parks.

The monuments and memorials on the National Mall in Washington, DC, will also remain open even if the government remains shut down, senior administration officials told reporters on a conference call Friday night. The closure of those sites, particularly the World War II memorial, caused significant backlash during the 2013 government shutdown. “The American public and especially our veterans who come to our nation's capital will find war memorials and open air parks open to the public,” Olson told BuzzFeed News.

The Smithsonian Institution also plans to stay open for at least the next few days, regardless of whether the government reopens. Smithsonian employees received an email Saturday afternoon instructing them to go to work as usual Monday, and that guidance for the rest of the week will come later, if the government remains closed. In an earlier press release obtained by the Washington Post, the Smithsonian cautioned that even if the National Zoo does ultimately have to close to the public, “All the animals will continue to be fed and cared for at the National Zoo.” But it will stop operating the “Panda Cam” throughout a shutdown.

All active-duty troops will continue to work, but will not be paid unless Congress acts, Pentagon officials said Friday. Civilian personnel who are deemed necessary to carry out “excepted activities” will also be expected to work, but will not be paid until Congress acts. Congress passed legislation just before the 2013 shutdown to pay active-duty troops and some civilian Pentagon employees if the government closed that fiscal year. A similar bill was introduced this week by South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman.

Still, half of the Defense Department’s civilian workforce is expected to be furloughed during a shutdown, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday, adding that “it's got a huge morale impact” for the military.

Some other agencies have already told all of their employees that they are expected to report to work next week, even if the government remains closed. The federal judiciary and the Environmental Protection Agency both sent out memos to staff saying that they have sufficient funding to stay open.