The Funniest And Most Absurd Political Tweets Of The Decade

The Funniest And Most Absurd Political Tweets Of The Decade

Assume decade dead.

By Sarah Mimms and Molly Hensley-Clancy and Addy Baird and Paul McLeod and Kate Nocera and Ellie Hall and Emma Loop

Sarah Mimms BuzzFeed News Reporter Molly Hensley-Clancy BuzzFeed News Reporter Addy Baird BuzzFeed News Reporter Paul McLeod BuzzFeed News Reporter Kate Nocera BuzzFeed News DC Bureau Chief Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter Emma Loop BuzzFeed News Reporter
Last updated on December 26, 2019, at 2:19 p.m. ET

Posted on December 26, 2019, at 1:55 p.m. ET

The last 10 years in politics have been abnormal, to say the least. And nowhere is that more apparent than on Twitter. Here are the absolutely bananas political tweets that made us laugh, cry, and/or throw our computers out the window over the last 10 years.

1. When Sean Spicer tried to start a fight:

whomever just unfollowed me - show yourself you coward
Sean Spicer @seanspicer

whomever just unfollowed me - show yourself you coward

2. When someone perfectly encapsulated the last several years:

@BronzeHammer/Twitter/Screenshot via Know Your Meme / Via knowyourmeme.com

3. When a photo of the former vice president gave us this incredible meme:

oh my– Keke Palmer doesn't know who Dick Cheney is?????
matt gehring @mattryanx

oh my– Keke Palmer doesn't know who Dick Cheney is?????

@mattryanx/Twitter / Via Twitter: @mattryanx

4. When the fake Rahm Emanuel Twitter account (RIP) pretty much summed up US politics:

If you have a giant fucking pile of money and a bunch of dumb fucks running against you, DREAMS DO COME TRUE.
Rahm Emanuel @MayorEmanuel

If you have a giant fucking pile of money and a bunch of dumb fucks running against you, DREAMS DO COME TRUE.

@MayorEmanuel/Twitter / Via Twitter: @MayorEmanuel

5. When the year 2016 was summed up in a single tweet:

i feel bad for our country. But this is tremendous content.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

i feel bad for our country. But this is tremendous content.

@darrenrovell/Twitter / Via Twitter: @darrenrovell

6. When Rep. Matt Gaetz threatened Michael Cohen while the former lawyer for Trump was testifying before Congress. (Gaetz later deleted the tweet and said he hadn't meant it as a threat.)

@mattgaetz/Twitter

7. This tweet, which needs no explanation. (Though you can read Beto O'Rourke's response here.)

Ojeda and Avenatti as candidates are like the guy who thinks good sex is pumping away while you’re making a grocery list in your head wondering when he’ll be done. O’Rourke is like the guy who is all sweet and nerdy but holds you down and makes you cum until your calves cramp.
Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 @leahmcelrath

Ojeda and Avenatti as candidates are like the guy who thinks good sex is pumping away while you’re making a grocery list in your head wondering when he’ll be done. O’Rourke is like the guy who is all sweet and nerdy but holds you down and makes you cum until your calves cramp.

@leahmcelrath/Twitter / Via Twitter: @leahmcelrath

8. When Resistance Twitter conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch shared this "news" from "sources":

My sources say the death penalty, for espionage, being considered for @StevenKBannon. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this.
Louise Mensch @LouiseMensch

My sources say the death penalty, for espionage, being considered for @StevenKBannon. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this.

@LouiseMensch/Twitter / Via Twitter: @LouiseMensch

9. When Anthony Weiner tweeted out a photo of his dick and pretended he'd been hacked, giving us one of the most ridiculous hashtags of the decade:

Tivo shot. FB hacked. Is my blender gonna attack me next? #TheToasterIsVeryLoyal
Anthony Weiner @repweiner

Tivo shot. FB hacked. Is my blender gonna attack me next? #TheToasterIsVeryLoyal

@repweiner/Twitter / Via Twitter: @repweiner

10. When the late representative John Dingell learned about our most significant cultural icons:

Staff has now informed me of what a Kardashian is. I'm only left with more questions.
John Dingell @JohnDingell

Staff has now informed me of what a Kardashian is. I'm only left with more questions.

@JohnDingell/Twitter / Via Twitter: @JohnDingell

11. When Sen. Ted Cruz challenged Jimmy Kimmel to the world's most embarrassing basketball game:

.@jimmykimmel All right, Big Guy...you talk a good game. You besmirched my support for the @HoustonRockets 🤨 So let’s settle this man-to-man: one-on-one, hoops (or “ring-ball,” if you prefer). The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice. https://t.co/BWvAP5VOtM
Ted Cruz @tedcruz

.@jimmykimmel All right, Big Guy...you talk a good game. You besmirched my support for the @HoustonRockets 🤨 So let’s settle this man-to-man: one-on-one, hoops (or “ring-ball,” if you prefer). The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice. https://t.co/BWvAP5VOtM

@tedcruz/Twitter / Via Twitter: @tedcruz

12. When Sen. Pat Leahy tweeted out a massive photo of his face:

Sen. Patrick Leahy @SenatorLeahy

@SenatorLeahy/Twitter / Via Twitter: @SenatorLeahy

13. When Olivia Wilde's mom, Leslie Cockburn, who was running for Congress in Virginia tweeted a screenshot of her opponent posting Bigfoot erotica on his Instagram. (He won, by the way.)

My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.
Leslie Cockburn @LeslieCockburn

My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.

@LeslieCockburn/Twitter / Via Twitter: @LeslieCockburn

14. When pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl related totally real conversations he overheard at "hipster coffee shops":

@JacobAWohl/Twitter/Screenshot via @Yair_Rosenberg / Via Twitter: @Yair_Rosenberg

15. When Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out his emails setting up his Trump Tower meeting with Russians and this political commentator lost his mind:

I...worked on this story for a year...and...he just...he tweeted it out.
Jared Yates Sexton @JYSexton

I...worked on this story for a year...and...he just...he tweeted it out.

@JYSexton/Twitter / Via Twitter: @JYSexton

16. When it was time for some game theory:

I’m now hearing this meme that says Obama, Clinton, et al. are doing nothing, just gave up. Guys. It’s time for some game theory.
Eric Garland @ericgarland

I’m now hearing this meme that says Obama, Clinton, et al. are doing nothing, just gave up. Guys. It’s time for some game theory.

@ericgarland/Twitter / Via Twitter: @ericgarland

17. When Sen. Chuck Grassley totally killed a deer and was very calm about it:

Fred and I hit a deer on hiway 136 south of Dyersville. After I pulled fender rubbing on tire we continued to farm. Assume deer dead
ChuckGrassley @ChuckGrassley

Fred and I hit a deer on hiway 136 south of Dyersville. After I pulled fender rubbing on tire we continued to farm. Assume deer dead

@ChuckGrassley/Twitter / Via Twitter: @ChuckGrassley

18. When Melania Trump provided some deep thoughts:

What is she thinking?
MELANIA TRUMP @MELANIATRUMP

What is she thinking?

@MELANIATRUMP/Twitter / Via Twitter: @MELANIATRUMP

19. When former governor Sarah Palin compared herself to Shakespeare:

"Refudiate," "misunderestimate," "wee-wee'd up." English is a living language. Shakespeare liked to coin new words too. Got to celebrate it!
Sarah Palin @SarahPalinUSA

"Refudiate," "misunderestimate," "wee-wee'd up." English is a living language. Shakespeare liked to coin new words too. Got to celebrate it!

@SarahPalinUSA/Twitter / Via Twitter: @SarahPalinUSA

20. When Rep. Keith Ellison's account retweeted...this:

@michaeljhudson/Twitter/screenshot via Peg Loves / Via peg-loves.blogspot.com

21. When Donald Trump tweeted this thing that would totally not come back to bite him. (There is truly a Trump tweet for everything.)

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.

@realDonaldTrump/Twitter / Via Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

22. When Rep. Raúl Labrador's account tweeted this right after a sexy 2 Broke Girls Super Bowl ad:

@Raul_Labrador/Twitter/via Politiwoops / Via projects.propublica.org

23. When Sen. Chuck Grassley really should have finished his thought:

Windsor Heights Dairy Queen is good place for u kno what
ChuckGrassley @ChuckGrassley

Windsor Heights Dairy Queen is good place for u kno what

@ChuckGrassley/Twitter / Via Twitter: @ChuckGrassley

24. When Joe Miller tweeted that he was picking out furniture for his Senate office — a month before he lost the race to Sen. Lisa Murkowski:

@JoeWMiller/Twitter/screenshot via Fairbanks Daily News-Miner / Via newsminer.com

25. When Donald Trump demonstrated his ability to totally dominate the news cycle with a completely bonkers mistake and then said it was intentional. (Trump actually just fell asleep while tweeting, per Maggie Haberman.)

@realDonaldTrump/Twitter / Via buzzfeednews.com

26. When Sen. Ben Sasse was totally not getting high with Sen. Chuck Schumer:

holy moly - it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding...
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

holy moly - it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding...

@BenSasse/Twitter / Via Twitter: @BenSasse

27. When Ted Cruz's account liked a porn tweet on 9/11:

@tedcruz/Twitter / Via buzzfeednews.com


