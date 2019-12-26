The Funniest And Most Absurd Political Tweets Of The Decade
Assume decade dead.
The last 10 years in politics have been abnormal, to say the least. And nowhere is that more apparent than on Twitter. Here are the absolutely bananas political tweets that made us laugh, cry, and/or throw our computers out the window over the last 10 years.
1. When Sean Spicer tried to start a fight:
2. When someone perfectly encapsulated the last several years:
3. When a photo of the former vice president gave us this incredible meme:
4. When the fake Rahm Emanuel Twitter account (RIP) pretty much summed up US politics:
5. When the year 2016 was summed up in a single tweet:
6. When Rep. Matt Gaetz threatened Michael Cohen while the former lawyer for Trump was testifying before Congress. (Gaetz later deleted the tweet and said he hadn't meant it as a threat.)
7. This tweet, which needs no explanation. (Though you can read Beto O'Rourke's response here.)
8. When Resistance Twitter conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch shared this "news" from "sources":
9. When Anthony Weiner tweeted out a photo of his dick and pretended he'd been hacked, giving us one of the most ridiculous hashtags of the decade:
10. When the late representative John Dingell learned about our most significant cultural icons:
11. When Sen. Ted Cruz challenged Jimmy Kimmel to the world's most embarrassing basketball game:
12. When Sen. Pat Leahy tweeted out a massive photo of his face:
13. When Olivia Wilde's mom, Leslie Cockburn, who was running for Congress in Virginia tweeted a screenshot of her opponent posting Bigfoot erotica on his Instagram. (He won, by the way.)
14. When pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl related totally real conversations he overheard at "hipster coffee shops":
15. When Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out his emails setting up his Trump Tower meeting with Russians and this political commentator lost his mind:
16. When it was time for some game theory:
17. When Sen. Chuck Grassley totally killed a deer and was very calm about it:
18. When Melania Trump provided some deep thoughts:
19. When former governor Sarah Palin compared herself to Shakespeare:
20. When Rep. Keith Ellison's account retweeted...this:
21. When Donald Trump tweeted this thing that would totally not come back to bite him. (There is truly a Trump tweet for everything.)
22. When Rep. Raúl Labrador's account tweeted this right after a sexy 2 Broke Girls Super Bowl ad:
23. When Sen. Chuck Grassley really should have finished his thought:
24. When Joe Miller tweeted that he was picking out furniture for his Senate office — a month before he lost the race to Sen. Lisa Murkowski:
25. When Donald Trump demonstrated his ability to totally dominate the news cycle with a completely bonkers mistake and then said it was intentional. (Trump actually just fell asleep while tweeting, per Maggie Haberman.)
26. When Sen. Ben Sasse was totally not getting high with Sen. Chuck Schumer:
27. When Ted Cruz's account liked a porn tweet on 9/11:
