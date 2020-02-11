Ayanna Pressley Said The Squad's "Sisterhood" Transcends Presidential Politics

WASHINGTON — First-term Rep. Ayanna Pressley told BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM that while Sen. Elizabeth Warren is not expected to win Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, “she knows how to fight, she knows how to win, especially when she’s being underestimated.”

Pressley is in New Hampshire campaigning for Warren Tuesday, where the Massachusetts senator is polling below second place after coming in third in last week’s Iowa caucuses. Asked where Warren can win, Pressley emphasized that Warren has “a robust 31-state grassroots strategy” and that the campaign’s strategy “is just to be head-down and to honor our mantra as Team Warren, and that is to outwork, out-organize, and outlast.”

As she’s been “crisscrossing the country” for Warren, Pressley told AM to DM that the energy “feels good, it feels like a movement. The energy is palpable and it only continues to grow.”

Pressley said she believes that Warren “remains our best chance and starkest contrast to Donald Trump. She’s a woman and we currently have someone who is a go-it-alone narcissist, and, you know, she is a moment and a coalition builder. She’s a partner. She keeps her promises. And that matters. There’s a deficit of trust in government right now.”

Asked about frustrations with the lack of diversity in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote in the primary season, Pressley noted that “demographics will continue to change” as the campaign moves into South Carolina, Nevada, and beyond, but she also argued that those communities should not be treated monolithically.

“As a voter, I’m sick and tired of giving politicians and elected officials a pass when they come into communities and try to engage and court an entire constituency through a single issue,” she said, highlighting attempts to attract black voters, women, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ community simply by focusing on one or two issues. “People don’t live in big-check boxes, we live in complexity and intersectional and nuance and that’s what I’ve found that [Warren] has responded with.”

“She’s as empathetic as she is electable,” Pressley added. “She knows how to fight, she knows how to win, especially when she’s being underestimated. I’ve seen it up close and personal.”