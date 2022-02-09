The NFT Accounts Of The Couple Who Allegedly Tried To Launder $4.5 Billion In Stolen Crypto Have Disappeared

The OpenSea accounts seemingly belonging to Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the husband and wife arrested by the Department of Justice on Tuesday for attempting to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency, have suddenly disappeared, BuzzFeed News discovered on Wednesday.

OpenSea is a marketplace used to buy, sell, and trade NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. A DOJ complaint stated that between 2016 and the present, Morgan and Lichtenstein “engaged in a diverse array of virtual currency transactions, including transacting in numerous altcoins, liquidating BTC through a BTC ATM, and purchasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs).” The document implies the couple may have attempted to launder crypto stolen during a 2016 hack of Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange, through NFTs.

Morgan’s online footprint was easily discoverable due to her influencer alias “Razzlekhan,” a persona under which she ran a YouTube channel, Facebook page, and apparently an OpenSea account where she both sold and bought NFTs. Permissions on most of the videos posted to Morgan’s YouTube account have also been changed to “private” since yesterday, BuzzFeed News found. Lichtenstein’s alias, “Dutch,” similarly led to an OpenSea account. Both profiles were linked to the pair’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

But it appears that between their arrest and today, those pages have disappeared, eliciting a 404 error message.

