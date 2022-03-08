Apple's New Budget iPhone And iPad Are Coming Next Week

At its first event of 2022, Apple unveiled a handful of updates to its key product lines, refreshing the iPhone SE, upgrading the iPad Air, and introducing a new Mac Studio.



First launched in 2016, the iPhone SE was intended as a more affordable albeit smaller sibling to the existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. At the time, it was called “the most powerful 4-inch phone ever” by Apple executive Greg Joswiak and targeted consumers who didn’t necessarily want larger, more expensive iPhones.



This update — the first since 2020 when Apple reintroduced the phone after discontinuing it two years earlier — continues the iPhone SE’s legacy of appealing to consumers "who want a smaller iPhone," Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the event. The new iPhone SE will support 5G speeds and features some internal design upgrades already available on the iPhone 13 Pro. The addition of 5G and the A15 Bionic chip should make it noticeably faster. The phone's starting price is $429 (an increase from its original $399 price tag). Preorders start Friday, and it will be available on March 18.

Apple is also releasing a new "Alpine Green" finish for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, which will be available on March 18 as well.