Apple's New Budget iPhone And iPad Are Coming Next Week
At its first event of 2022, Apple unveiled a handful of updates to its key product lines, refreshing the iPhone SE, upgrading the iPad Air, and introducing a new Mac Studio.
First launched in 2016, the iPhone SE was intended as a more affordable albeit smaller sibling to the existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. At the time, it was called “the most powerful 4-inch phone ever” by Apple executive Greg Joswiak and targeted consumers who didn’t necessarily want larger, more expensive iPhones.
This update — the first since 2020 when Apple reintroduced the phone after discontinuing it two years earlier — continues the iPhone SE’s legacy of appealing to consumers "who want a smaller iPhone," Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the event. The new iPhone SE will support 5G speeds and features some internal design upgrades already available on the iPhone 13 Pro. The addition of 5G and the A15 Bionic chip should make it noticeably faster. The phone's starting price is $429 (an increase from its original $399 price tag). Preorders start Friday, and it will be available on March 18.
Apple is also releasing a new "Alpine Green" finish for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, which will be available on March 18 as well.
Apple also announced a new iPad Air based on the silicon M1 chip currently in the iPad Pro. In addition to its improved processor, the new iPad model features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 5G capability and is made from 100% recycled materials. The iPad Air starts at $599.
Finally, Apple debuted an entirely new Mac — the Mac Studio, a "high-performance desktop" that will similarly rely on the Apple silicon (M1 Max and M1 Ultra). Studio appears to be targeted at users who want something between the iMac and the much more powerful and pricey Mac Pro.
Mac Studio with M1 Max starts at $1,999, and $3,999 for the M1 Ultra. Both will be available on March 18. The Studio, priced at $1,599, will be accompanied by a new 27-inch Studio Display. The display features a 5K Retina screen, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a six-speaker sound system.