Trump Started The Debate Sniffling And Now People Are Concerned For His Health

Can someone get him a tissue?

By Sarah Burton

Last updated on September 27, 2016, at 9:27 a.m. ET

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 9:45 p.m. ET

Trump started the debate with a sniffly nose. If you missed it, here's a recap.

BuzzFeed @BuzzFeed

Sam Stein @samsteinhp

Twitter quickly grew concerned with Trump's health.

Jessica Valenti @JessicaValenti

Chelsea Davison @chelsea_davison

People couldn't focus on anything else.

Crutnacker @Crutnacker

kelli caton @kellircaton

Ari Scott @ariscott

Twitter asked...

Robin Thede @robinthede

...and Twitter delivered.

Trump's sniffle @TrumpSniffle

More than once.

Trump Sniff @TrumpSniff

On Tuesday morning, Trump said he didn't have the sniffles and a "very bad" microphone had most likely picked up his breathing.

Still, key debate takeaway?

Tom Watson @tomwatson

