Trump Started The Debate Sniffling And Now People Are Concerned For His Health
Can someone get him a tissue?
Trump started the debate with a sniffly nose. If you missed it, here's a recap.
Twitter quickly grew concerned with Trump's health.
People couldn't focus on anything else.
Twitter asked...
...and Twitter delivered.
More than once.
On Tuesday morning, Trump said he didn't have the sniffles and a "very bad" microphone had most likely picked up his breathing.
Still, key debate takeaway?
